May 22, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nikó Sando and Malou Coffee & Kitchen Are the Newest Additions to Brentwood’s Food Scene

Photo: Instagram

The Duo of New Eateries Offers Refined Japanese Sandōs and Globally Influenced Coffee

Brentwood has welcomed two exciting new additions to its local food scene with the arrival of Nikó Sando, a Japanese-style sandwich shop, and Malou Coffee & Kitchen, a contemporary café offering globally inspired flavors with a serene Hawaiian twist. Both establishments are now open at 912 S. Barrington Ave.

Specializing in handcrafted Japanese sandōs, Nikó Sando is a compact shop that offers a short and sweet menu of traditional and modern selections, including:

  • Katsu Sando
  • Egg Salad Sando
  • Fruit Sando
  • Wagyu Sando

Each sandwich is made with precision and quality ingredients, embracing the simplicity and elegance characteristic of Japanese culinary tradition. The shop operates daily from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering a quick yet refined meal option for the lunch crowd.

Sharing the same address, Malou Coffee & Kitchen brings a warm, peaceful energy to Brentwood’s café scene. The café’s name, Malou, meaning “at peace” in Hawaiian, reflects the tranquil ethos behind both its design and menu.

Guests can expect:

  • Single-origin and blended coffees sourced from premier growing regions around the world
  • Premium matcha imported from Japan’s famed Uji region
  • Signature beverages like the Okinawa Cold Foam, featuring Okinawan brown sugar and matcha for a uniquely chewy, sweet finish
  • Modern fusion dishes that pair global inspiration with local freshness

MALOU focuses on creating an elevated yet approachable café experience, combining thoughtfully sourced ingredients with inventive culinary techniques to produce a menu that’s both comforting and innovative.

