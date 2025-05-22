Man Accused of Stalking Jennifer Aniston Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial

Stalking Suspect Says He’s Fit for Trial After Initial Psychiatric Evaluation

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, a Mississippi man accused of stalking actress Jennifer Aniston and crashing his vehicle into the front gate of her Bel Air home, has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial, though he is now requesting a second psychiatric evaluation.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, appeared in a mental health court in Hollywood on Thursday, where Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maria Cavaluzzi ordered an additional evaluation following Carwyle’s challenge to the initial psychiatric finding.

The defendant, who remains in custody, was seen behind a glass partition wearing a blue anti-suicide smock and glasses. He appeared disheveled and expressionless during the brief hearing. According to Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss, a court-appointed psychiatrist had determined Carwyle is currently not mentally fit to participate in legal proceedings. However, Carwyle exercised his right to seek a second opinion.

Judge Cavaluzzi set a follow-up hearing for May 29.

Carwyle has pleaded not guilty to felony charges, including stalking and vandalism, stemming from a May 5 incident in which he allegedly drove his Chrysler PT Cruiser through the security gate of Aniston’s residence while she was home. A private security guard reportedly drew a weapon and detained Carwyle until police arrived. Authorities confirmed he never encountered the actress directly.

According to investigators, Carwyle had traveled to Los Angeles earlier this year intending to meet Aniston. His estranged wife, Julia Carwyle, previously told the Daily Mail that he suffers from delusions and believes he is Jesus Christ, claiming Aniston is meant to be his “queen.”