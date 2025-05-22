May 23, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoint on Lincoln Blvd. Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Photo: Instagram

Authorities Warn Drivers: DUI Includes Alcohol, Drugs, and Marijuana

The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, May 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue, as part of its enhanced enforcement efforts during the Memorial Day weekend.

The location for the checkpoint was selected based on historical data identifying areas with high rates of DUI-related crashes and arrests. Officials note that the checkpoint location is subject to change or cancellation depending on operational needs.

According to LAPD, the goal of the checkpoint is twofold: to remove impaired drivers from the road and to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence. Officers will be looking for signs of impairment from alcohol, marijuana, and both prescription and over-the-counter medications that may impact a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.

Drivers found in violation face serious legal and financial consequences. A first-time DUI offense in California carries an average cost of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with an automatic license suspension.

