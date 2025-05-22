Governor Announces Early Reopening of Pacific Coast Highway After Wildfire Closures

Major Stretch of PCH Reopens May 23 After Months of Wildfire-Related Closures

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that State Route 1, also known as Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), will reopen to all drivers at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 23, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and weeks ahead of peak summer tourism.

The reopening marks an early completion of emergency repairs and cleanup efforts following widespread wildfire damage and comes ahead of the “end of May” target the Governor initially set last month. For the first time since January, PCH will be accessible to the general public, with up to two lanes in each direction available between Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu.

When Pacific Coast Highway is reopened, access into the Palisades will remain restricted to residents, business owners, employees, and contractors only. Mayor Bass directed the LAPD to continue its increased deployment in the Palisades, including staffing all checkpoints 24 hours a day. With the reopening of Pacific Coast Highway, the number of checkpoints into the Palisades will increase from five to 16. The California Highway Patrol will also continue providing increased patrols of the Palisades.

The highway, a major coastal artery, had been restricted to first responders, construction crews, and residents for months. Security checkpoints, ash and debris, and structural damage had significantly limited access, creating economic strain on local businesses that rely heavily on seasonal visitors.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials confirmed that a 25 mph speed limit will be enforced along the stretch of reopened roadway, with particular caution urged for the single-lane section through the McClure Tunnel connecting westbound I-10 to northbound PCH in Santa Monica.

Additionally, the City of Malibu added these cautions:

Traffic signals will be set for flashing red (approach as an all-way stop) at Topanga Canyon Blvd, Big Rock Dr, La Costa Beach Club, and Carbon Canyon Rd. All other traffic signals on PCH in Malibu will be in normal mode. Traffic signal modes may be changed temporarily, based on existing needs.

On southbound PCH, the right lane is subject to closure between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM daily for debris removal and repair work.

Stopping in the burn areas is prohibited.

The area remains an active work zone, so watch for workers and work vehicles. Traffic fines may be doubled in construction zones.

Visitors should expect delays and consider taking Malibu Canyon Rd and Kanan Dume Rd to access Malibu beaches, hiking trails, shopping, and dining to avoid congestion.

Governor Gavin Newsom said, “In California, we get stuff done, period. We’re opening the PCH back up early, with more lanes before Angelenos hit the road this Memorial Day. We are able to do this thanks to the tireless work of hundreds of construction and road crews and with help from our partners at the Army Corps of Engineers.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has ordered the LAPD to maintain enhanced security and 24-hour checkpoint staffing in the Palisades to ensure neighborhood safety during the transition.

The swift reopening follows an aggressive recovery push by Caltrans, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which deployed additional crews to accelerate the cleanup of fire-damaged properties along the route.