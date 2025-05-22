May 22, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dawn Richard Testifies Diddy Assaulted Cassie Ventura at a WeHo Restaurant in 2010

Photo: YouTube

Combs Hit Cassie “Hard” in Front of Usher and Ne-Yo, Says Danity Kane Star

Singer and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard testified Tuesday that she witnessed Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assault his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a West Hollywood restaurant in 2010, which was an incident she says was also seen by multiple high-profile figures in the music industry, including recording artist Usher.

Richard, 41, took the stand for the second day in Combs’ ongoing federal trial, where the music mogul faces charges including racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Describing the alleged assault, Richard said Combs punched Ventura “hard” in the presence of other celebrities dining at the upscale venue. In addition to Usher, she identified singer Ne-Yo, record executive Jimmy Iovine, and rapper Big Daddy Kane as witnesses to the event.

Following the incident inside the restaurant, Richard testified that another physical altercation occurred inside a vehicle as she and Ventura attempted to leave the scene with Combs.

She told the jury, “We got in the car to head back to her house. Combs grabbed her, slapped her, popped her in the mouth, and told her to shut the f–k up. Everyone was quiet the rest of the ride.”

None of the musicians or music industry figures named in the testimony have responded to inquiries from the press on the subject.

