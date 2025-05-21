May 22, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Memorial Day Weekend in L.A.: Rosé, Beach BBQs, and Brunches Ring in the Summer

The Westside Is Packed With Culinary Events, Pop-Ups, and Parties This Weekend

Angelenos looking to kick off the summer season will find no shortage of ways to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, with events spanning food festivals, brunches, beachside parties, and pop-up culinary experiences across Southern California.

MAINopoly Returns to Main Street for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Back for its 10th year, MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street invites guests to don their top hats and monocles for an immersive, board game-inspired culinary tour of Santa Monica’s Main Street on Sunday, May 25, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. The interactive event transforms the neighborhood into a real-life Monopoly board, where attendees exchange “MAINopoly dollars” for tastings at more than 20 participating eateries, including Alfalfa, Ashland Hill, Bread + Butter Bakery, Lula Cocina Mexicana, Sunny Blue, and Triple Beam Pizza.

Participants can visit themed stations like the “Go to Jail” VIP Beer Garden and “Just Visiting” photo booth. Those who complete their game boards will be entered to win a $1,000 prize package. The event is open to all ages, and you can purchase tickets on Eventbrite

Tickets start at $30 in advance for general admission, $55 in advance for VIP, and $20 for kids ages 5-12. Kids under 5 are free.

GA tickets include the official game board, 20 “MAINopoly dollars” to exchange for tastings at participating locations, access to food & drink specials, photo ops, and more.

VIP ticket holders get everything in GA, plus: 1-hour early entry (12:00 pm) and access to the “Go To Jail” VIP Beer Garden; 2 cocktails or beers; food from VIP restaurants; DJ; games; “Just Visiting” photo booth; and more. 

Photo Credit: The Culver Hotel 

Culver Hotel Launches Weekly Garden Parties

The Culver Hotel kicks off its new Garden Party series this Memorial Day Weekend, with events scheduled every Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. through Labor Day. Set in the hotel’s historic outdoor courtyard, the weekly event features seasonal cocktails like Kikori yuzu Arnold Palmers and shareable summer punches, paired with artfully plated bites such as Tuna on Crispy Rice, Coconut Ceviche, and Green Tea Panna Cotta—served in whimsical vintage birdcages.

Live DJ sets and a pop-up flower bar by The Floral Boutique will round out the experience. Pet owners are welcome to bring their dogs, who can enjoy “barcuterie” snack boards made just for them.

Photo Credit: Ronan

Ronan’s Sunday Series Brings Rosé Specials and Seasonal Spritzes to West Hollywood

After what felt like an endless winter, Ronan is welcoming the sunshine with the launch of its Summer Sundays series, beginning Sunday, May 25.

To celebrate the start of the season, Ronan will offer 50% off bottles of rosé every Sunday, alongside a rotating menu of seasonal spritz cocktails priced at $14 each. Designed to embrace the laid-back spirit of summer, the weekly series invites guests to relax and enjoy the restaurant’s breezy West Hollywood setting.

From the fresh flavors of their pizza and pasta offerings to festive pours, Summer Sundays at Ronan are all about easy elegance and warm-weather indulgence

 Photo Credit: 1212 Santa Monica

Santa Monica’s 1212 Hosts Bottomless Brunch & DJ Sets

In downtown Santa Monica, 1212 Santa Monica is hosting a weekend lineup featuring bottomless brunch with DJ sets on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., a Friday night DJ performance at 8 p.m., and all-night happy hours throughout the long weekend.

Photo Credit: Yeastie Boys

La Bohème in West Hollywood Offers Jazz, Burlesque, and Brunch

La Bohème in West Hollywood is rolling out an entertainment-packed weekend, including a $39 bottomless brunch with entrée on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. Guests can also enjoy live jazz on Friday at 7:30 p.m., a burlesque show on Saturday with seatings at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., and all-night happy hour specials running all weekend long.

Photo Credit: Two Harbors

Yeastie Boys x Netflix’s Food Truck Pop-Up Returns

In collaboration with Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This“, the Yeastie Boys food truck will return for an encore weekend, giving away free breakfast bagels starting at 8 a.m. daily until they sell out—typically by 11 a.m. The pop-up will rotate locations:

  • Saturday: 8420 Melrose Pl, Melrose Place
  • Sunday: 3922 Sunset Blvd, Silver Lake
  • Monday: 1051 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Two Harbors Beach Brew & BBQ Festival Debuts on Catalina Island

On Saturday, May 24, from 12 to 4 p.m., the Two Harbors Beach Brew & BBQ Festival will make its debut on Catalina Island. Hosted by the Catalina Island Company, the beachfront event will showcase barbecue tastings from Avalon Smoke House, Saucey Luke’s Craft BBQ, Crazy Gringo BBQ, and more, alongside live music and local beer from Trusted Gut Brewery.

Additional highlights include games at Harbor Sands, knife skills demos by Spaceman Knives, and a meet-and-greet with Peanut the pony from Catalina Island Horse Adventure. General admission is $78; you can purchase tickets here, and transportation is available via Catalina Express.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
