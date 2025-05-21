FDA Probes Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Recalled Cucumbers Distributed in California

At Least 26 People Sickened and 9 Hospitalized in Multiple States

Federal health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections connected to cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., prompting a recall and nationwide alert.

As of May 17, 2025, at least 26 people across 15 states have fallen ill, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). States reporting cases include Florida, Alabama, California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. At least nine patients have been hospitalized.

According to the FDA, “Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.”

The investigation is ongoing, but early interviews show a strong link to cucumber consumption: 11 of 13 people interviewed reported eating cucumbers prior to falling ill. The implicated cucumbers were distributed between April 29 and May 19, 2025, reaching retailers, wholesalers, distribution centers, and food service establishments.

The cucumbers involved in the outbreak were either sold loose or in small packages, with or without branding, product names, or best-by dates, making identification more difficult for consumers. Distribution labels included terms such as “supers,” “selects,” and “plains.”

On May 19, Bedner Growers, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of the affected cucumbers sold both directly to consumers at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market and through its wholesale distribution network. Consumers are urged to check their produce and discard any cucumbers purchased during the distribution window if they cannot verify the source.

Salmonella infection typically develops within 12 to 72 hours of consuming contaminated food. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, which usually resolve in four to seven days without treatment. However, severe illness can occur, particularly among young children, elderly individuals, and those with compromised immune systems.

Consumers, food service operators, and retailers are urged not to eat, serve, or sell cucumbers distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales and grown by Bedner Growers within the affected date range. Products distributed earlier than April 29 are expected to be past shelf life and are not believed to pose an ongoing risk.