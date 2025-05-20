May 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Thieves Use Cars to Smash Into Fairfax Stores in String of High-End Burglaries

Photo: YouTube

LAPD Investigates String of Vehicle-Driven Break-Ins at Specialty Boutiques

Storeowners in the Fairfax District are grappling with concerns about safety and the future of doing business in the once-thriving commercial corridor as a growing wave of smash-and-grab burglaries has hit the area, according to multiple media reports. 

Thieves rammed a blue Toyota Camry into the storefront of Solestage, a high-end streetwear boutique located at 455 North Fairfax Avenue, shortly before 5:00 a.m. on May 16, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Miller. The suspects fled in a second vehicle before officers arrived on the scene, making off with a selection of luxury merchandise, according to store owner Robert McClenton.

Less than a day later, another business was hit using a vehicle that was again deliberately crashed into the store. LAPD Officer Madison confirmed that units responded to reports of a vehicle crash near Melrose and Martel avenues at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday. A black four-door truck was seen intentionally driving into the building, followed by two suspects entering and looting merchandise.

The suspects fled on foot before officers arrived. A burglary report was filed, though the total value of stolen goods remains unknown. No arrests have been made, and no further information was released by police.

The storefront targeted in the second incident is believed to be Relevance, a luxury boutique that, according to its Instagram page, offers a “curated selection of highly desired luxury goods.” The shop had only recently celebrated its grand opening one month ago.

in News
