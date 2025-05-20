Stolen Truck Crashes in Culver City After High-Speed Pursuit in Early Morning Hours

Driver Flees on Foot After Flipping Vehicle Near Green Valley Circle

Early Tuesday morning, a police pursuit involving a stolen pickup truck ended in a crash, with the driver fleeing the scene and evading capture.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., officers attempted to stop the black pickup near Sepulveda and Jefferson boulevards. The driver ignored commands to pull over, accelerated to an estimated 70 miles per hour, and sped through a red light. He lost control near Green Valley Circle, where the vehicle flipped onto its side and struck a light pole.

According to authorities, the driver, described as a Black male wearing a black sweater and red sweatpants, escaped on foot by jumping a chain-link fence and running into a nearby freeway embankment. Despite an extensive search, police were unable to locate him.

Two passengers were detained at the scene and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a precaution. Officers said both were safely taken into custody.

The vehicle was recovered as evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.