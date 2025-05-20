Michelin Three Star Institution Brings 20th Anniversary Culinary Experience to Beverly Hills

Grant Achatz’s Alinea Heads to Beverly Hills for Summer Residency

Renowned chef Grant Achatz and his team at Alinea, Chicago’s Michelin three-star institution, are marking two decades at the forefront of fine dining with a limited-run culinary residency at The Maybourne Beverly Hills this summer. The exclusive engagement runs from July 22 through August 16 and is the third stop on Alinea’s 20th Anniversary Tour, which includes previous residencies in Brooklyn, New York, and Miami Beach, Florida.

Launched in 2005 with the mission of becoming one of the world’s top restaurants, Alinea has since garnered global acclaim for its inventive tasting menus, boundary-pushing techniques, and refined service. As part of its milestone celebration, the restaurant is stepping beyond its Chicago home to connect with a broader audience and explore regional flavors through immersive, collaborative pop-ups.

Chef Achatz said, “It is a chance to give back to the restaurant industry at large. If we do this right, this celebration will also serve as a love letter to the entire restaurant and hospitality industry. We are grateful for the opportunities and relationships that have shaped us, and we want to share that gratitude with the broader community that continues to inspire us.”

The Beverly Hills residency reflects a personal connection for Achatz, who has long admired Southern California’s creative energy and culinary potential. At The Maybourne, the Alinea team will craft a bespoke menu that blends the restaurant’s hallmark innovation with locally sourced ingredients, offering Angelenos a dining experience unlike any other.

Far from recreating Alinea’s Chicago location, each tour stop is designed to capture the spirit of its host city. The Beverly Hills event will highlight seasonal California produce and collaborate with area chefs and purveyors. Each residency features at least one dish created uniquely for that city, allowing the team to adapt and evolve their culinary voice.

Beyond its culinary goals, the tour also serves as a professional development opportunity for Alinea’s young team. Many staff members, new to extensive travel, are using the experience to grow their skills and broaden their understanding of hospitality culture across the country.

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of working with an incredible team, building strong relationships with farmers, purveyors, and wine makers, and forging lasting friendships with industry peers around the world,” said Chef Grant Achatz. “We are grateful for the journey, and what better way to celebrate than by bringing the Alinea experience to new cities and sharing it with our loyal guests, while also inspiring our team and reconnecting with industry friends and partners.”

In addition to the dining residency, the tour will include pop-ups of The Alinea Group’s acclaimed cocktail venues: The Aviary, known for its theatrical and avant-garde drinks, and The Office, a speakeasy-style bar offering rare spirits and a curated “dealer’s choice” experience. These bar programs will complement the culinary offerings and further immerse guests in Alinea’s signature style of elevated hospitality.

For Achatz, the 20th Anniversary Tour is not just a celebration of his restaurant’s legacy—it’s a moment to reflect on the broader hospitality world.

You can learn more about the tour here. While reservations are sold out on Tock, you can join the waitlist.