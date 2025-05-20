May 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mayor Bass Launches Major Initiative to Boost Film Production in Los Angeles After Years of Neglect

Photo: Facebook

Facing Industry Setbacks, L.A. Rolls Out Plan to Attract On-Location Shoots

In a renewed effort to preserve Los Angeles’ status as the global capital of film and television production, Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Tuesday aimed at making the city more accessible and affordable for on-location shoots.

The directive is designed to cut bureaucratic red tape and reduce costs for film, television, and commercial productions, while expanding access to high-profile city landmarks such as Griffith Observatory, the Port of Los Angeles, and the Central Library. The initiative seeks to support both major studios and independent filmmakers operating in the city by streamlining the permitting process and easing restrictions.

The move comes just weeks after a grim update from FilmLA, the organization that manages permitting for the city and county, which reported a 22.4% decline in filming activity between January and March 2025 compared to the same period last year. The drop was most pronounced in television, with TV drama production plummeting by 38.9% and TV comedy production falling by 29.9%, according to the first-quarter data.

In addition to industry-wide challenges, the report identified approximately 545 unique filming locations impacted by recent wildfires, further limiting available spaces for production.

Bass also reiterated her call for the California State Legislature to approve Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed expansion of the state’s film and television tax credit. The mayor emphasized that such incentives are vital to keeping productions, and the jobs they generate, in California, as other states and countries offer increasingly competitive financial packages.

“The City is taking bold action to support our legacy industry,” said Bass. “Keeping entertainment production in L.A. means keeping good-paying jobs in L.A., and that’s what we are fighting for.”

She added that she is working with Councilmember Adrin Nazarian to ensure Los Angeles remains the industry’s top destination. Nazarian is the sponsor of a City Council motion that also seeks to streamline film permitting.

“We need to cut the red tape and roll out the red carpet for our film crews,” said Nazarian. “That means lower fees, an end to price gouging, and expedited approval for film permits. Film and TV production aren’t just essential to our economy, they’re essential to our identity as a city.”

The enhanced directive directs multiple city departments to adopt a more proactive and production-friendly approach, including:

  • Making landmark locations more available for filming by developing clear site-use guidelines, expediting review timelines, and lowering location fees.
  • Reducing on-set staffing requirements by limiting city personnel assigned to monitor shoots to a single staff member, as current law allows, departing from the existing practice of requiring multiple monitors.
  • Improving interdepartmental communication with productions, particularly about upcoming public works or infrastructure projects that could impact shooting schedules.
in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

State Farm Seeks New Insurance Rate Hikes for California Homeowners and Renters

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Insurer Aims to Raise Premiums by up to 52% for Some Policyholders by 2026 Just one week after receiving approval...

Photo: Instagram
News

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd Settle Labor Lawsuit with Former Pump Employees for $490K

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Judge Approves Final Class-Action Settlement in Long-Running Wage Dispute Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have reached a final...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin Three Star Institution Brings 20th Anniversary Culinary Experience to Beverly Hills

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Grant Achatz’s Alinea Heads to Beverly Hills for Summer Residency Renowned chef Grant Achatz and his team at Alinea, Chicago’s...

Photo: YouTube
News

Thieves Use Cars to Smash Into Fairfax Stores in String of High-End Burglaries

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

LAPD Investigates String of Vehicle-Driven Break-Ins at Specialty Boutiques Storeowners in the Fairfax District are grappling with concerns about safety...

Photo: Facebook
News

Stolen Truck Crashes in Culver City After High-Speed Pursuit in Early Morning Hours

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Driver Flees on Foot After Flipping Vehicle Near Green Valley Circle Early Tuesday morning, a police pursuit involving a stolen...

Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion When the curtain rises at...

Photo: YouTube
News

L.A. County DA Files Over 1,000 Felony Theft Charges Under Prop 36 in Retail Crime Crackdown

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

DA Nathan Hochman Unveils Major Enforcement Effort Targeting Organized Retail Theft Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced...

Photo: Official
News

Bus-Mounted Camera Enforcement for Parking Violations in Culver City Begins on May 19

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

ABLE System Will Ticket Drivers Who Block Bus Stops or Shared Lanes, $293 Fine Enforcement of parking violations in shared...

Photo: Official
News

Getty Villa Museum to Reopen After Months-Long Closure Due to Palisades Fire

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Limited Public Access Resumes With Major New Exhibition on Mycenaean Greece The Getty Villa Museum will reopen to the public...

Photo: YouTube
News

Woman’s Car Stolen from UCLA Valet in Santa Monica While Visiting Husband in ICU

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Couple Left Without Vehicle During Cancer Treatment After Thief Stole Keys Brittney Mickles-McQuirter, a local Montessori school teacher, says she...
News

Celebrity-Owned Cannabis Dispensary The Woods WeHo Hit in Smash-and-Grab Burglary

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Shop Co-founded by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, and John McEnroe Targeted The high-profile cannabis dispensary co-owned by actor Woody Harrelson,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pasjoli to Temporarily Close for Redesign, Unveil New Menu June 12

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica French Bistro Will Pause Service Starting June 1 Acclaimed French bistro Pasjoli will close temporarily starting on June...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Del Rey Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Using Social Media Apps

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Man Used Apps to Contact and Coerce Children to Produce Explicit Images Mark David Wallin, 44, of the Del Rey...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Elon Musk’s Tesla Renews Santa Monica Lease for 82,000-Square-Foot Service Center

May 18, 2025

Read more
May 18, 2025

Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR