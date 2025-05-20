Mayor Bass Launches Major Initiative to Boost Film Production in Los Angeles After Years of Neglect

Facing Industry Setbacks, L.A. Rolls Out Plan to Attract On-Location Shoots

In a renewed effort to preserve Los Angeles’ status as the global capital of film and television production, Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Tuesday aimed at making the city more accessible and affordable for on-location shoots.

The directive is designed to cut bureaucratic red tape and reduce costs for film, television, and commercial productions, while expanding access to high-profile city landmarks such as Griffith Observatory, the Port of Los Angeles, and the Central Library. The initiative seeks to support both major studios and independent filmmakers operating in the city by streamlining the permitting process and easing restrictions.

The move comes just weeks after a grim update from FilmLA, the organization that manages permitting for the city and county, which reported a 22.4% decline in filming activity between January and March 2025 compared to the same period last year. The drop was most pronounced in television, with TV drama production plummeting by 38.9% and TV comedy production falling by 29.9%, according to the first-quarter data.

In addition to industry-wide challenges, the report identified approximately 545 unique filming locations impacted by recent wildfires, further limiting available spaces for production.

Bass also reiterated her call for the California State Legislature to approve Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed expansion of the state’s film and television tax credit. The mayor emphasized that such incentives are vital to keeping productions, and the jobs they generate, in California, as other states and countries offer increasingly competitive financial packages.

“The City is taking bold action to support our legacy industry,” said Bass. “Keeping entertainment production in L.A. means keeping good-paying jobs in L.A., and that’s what we are fighting for.”

She added that she is working with Councilmember Adrin Nazarian to ensure Los Angeles remains the industry’s top destination. Nazarian is the sponsor of a City Council motion that also seeks to streamline film permitting.

“We need to cut the red tape and roll out the red carpet for our film crews,” said Nazarian. “That means lower fees, an end to price gouging, and expedited approval for film permits. Film and TV production aren’t just essential to our economy, they’re essential to our identity as a city.”

The enhanced directive directs multiple city departments to adopt a more proactive and production-friendly approach, including: