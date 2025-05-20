May 20, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion

Caption: Advanced Pre-professional student dancers pose with Santa Monica firefighters Chad Donley ( left with E6 on helmet) and Klarq Treiberg (right / E1 on helmet) of Home station is Fire Station 1, 1337 7th Street. Dancers pictured, clockwise from bottom left: Gianna Zingone, Tatiana Burns, Willa Cross, Nadia Hofer, Sofia Strauser, Sachi Hiromura, Serena Klipfel, Gabriella Calderon.  With YAGP Hope Award winner Spencer Collins.  Photo by Eric Williams
Caption: Brentwood resident and student dancers pose during a studio fitting for their Spring Showcase. Pictured: Anita Leda, Archer Anderson, Brooke Laskar, Cadence Russell-Cruz, Camille Takessian, Chloe Besson, Ella Abramson, Ellington Zucker, Evelyn Chung, Hannah Gruenberg, Kaia Sappington, Laurel O’Donnell, Liliana Castro, Lyla Brugger, Maya Kurc, Mavis Meredith, Noa Kim, Sorcha Cinadr, Valentina Finci, Violette Marie Rice, Zoe Nakamura. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
Caption: Caption: Approximately 40 Santa Monica Residents and Students to perform in Westside Ballet’s Spring Showcase May 31 and June 1. Pictured: Adelina Stroh, Aina Joergensen, Beatrice Rosenfeld, Bella Shriver, Brooke Laskar, Camille Takessian, Chloe Chu, Desiree Wells, Ella Williams, Emery Delabarre, Evelyn Choy, Greta Bruno, Hannah Gruenberg, Hannah Woods, Iina Coulter-Bracey, Ines Chavira, Ines Macpherson, Isabelle Choy, Julia Enayati, Karson St. Claire, Kyler Sziraki, Lavinia Allen-Dutton, Lila Bruno, Mariah Young, Mavis Meredith, Maya Kurc, Nadia Hofer, Natalie Vicuna, Naya Farrell-Katseanes, Nia Pompey, Noa Kim, Nora Muller-Tabanera, Olivia Moccia, Riley Slater, Ruby Johnson, Skye Strand, Violette Marie Rice, Zion Arnell, Zoee Samanta, Zuzu Wenneker. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

When the curtain rises at The Broad Stage next weekend, 12-year-old Spencer Collins will take his place among a unique community of dancers. The young performer, recently named the world’s top youth dancer in his age category at the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Finals, represents the next generation of talent at Westside Ballet of Santa Monica’s spring performances.

“It’s amazing to be on stage with professional dancers like Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia,” Spencer said during a recent rehearsal break. “Watching how they work inspires me to push myself harder.”

The annual “Masters of Movement” performances, set for May 31-June 1, hold special significance this year. More than 55 families within the Westside Ballet community lost homes in the recent Palisades and Altadena fires, including several dancers who will perform in the upcoming shows.

The Saturday evening Gala will honor Los Angeles and Santa Monica Fire & Police First Responders with the Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Arts Award, recognizing their service during the recent fires and ongoing commitment to community safety.

“Ballet teaches you to keep going no matter what,” Brentwood School student Eema Kaye said. “When the fires happened, the studio became even more of a sanctuary for many of us, and most especially those who lost their homes.”

For Saturday evening’s Gala, New York City Ballet principals will join these local performers. Tiler Peck, currently appearing in Prime Video’s ballet series Étoile, will perform with Roman Mejia in Jerome Robbins’ celebrated *Other Dances*.

The production showcases Santa Monica’s deep connection to dance. Approximately 40 city residents will perform in the showcase, representing neighborhoods from Ocean Park to North of Montana. Students from Brentwood and other Westside communities round out the cast of 125 dancers.

Seventeen-year-old Gianna Zingone from Woodland Hills embodies dedication to ballet. She commutes six days weekly to train at Westside, despite the long journey. Her efforts have secured her a place in the Joffrey Ballet’s Conservatory program in Chicago next year.

Costume Director Liz Kok has prepared 375 costumes for the performances, many sewn by volunteer parents and community members. The collaborative effort reflects Westside Ballet’s 50-year history of community engagement since its founding in 1973.

Following the Spring performances, many dancers will attend prestigious summer intensives to further their ballet training. Several intermediate and advanced Westside students stay in Los Angeles to train with the school’s accredited artistic staff and special guest teachers.

This summer’s program features Katrina Killian, Director of Children’s/Preparatory Divisions and Mae L. Wien Faculty Chair at School of American Ballet, who will teach Levels 3/3+ and 4/4+. Advanced students ages 14-19 will have the opportunity to participate in the ‘Balanchine Workshop’ with special guests Sofiane Sylve and Patricia Neary, including a student performance, reception, and Q&A with the renowned instructors.

For younger children just beginning their dance journey, Westside School of Ballet’s Children’s Summer Camp invites kids ages 4–7 to explore dance, music, and creativity through weekly story-themed adventures. Campers bring Frozen, Moana, Inside Out, Swan Lake, and more to life—learning choreography, designing mini sets, and exploring rhythm and storytelling through movement. Open to all skill levels, with code “MIRROR25” offering $25 off per week at westsideballet.com/summer/kidscamp.

The school also offers a Teen Workshop for ages 11–18 who are new to ballet, providing an ideal entry point to classical dance during the summer months.

Performances take place Saturday, May 31 at 1:00 PM (Showcase) and 7:00 PM (Gala), and Sunday, June 1 at 1:00 PM at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Tickets at https://westsideballet.com/spring-performance/

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

L.A. County DA Files Over 1,000 Felony Theft Charges Under Prop 36 in Retail Crime Crackdown

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

DA Nathan Hochman Unveils Major Enforcement Effort Targeting Organized Retail Theft Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced...

Photo: Official
News

Bus-Mounted Camera Enforcement for Parking Violations in Culver City Begins on May 19

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

ABLE System Will Ticket Drivers Who Block Bus Stops or Shared Lanes, $293 Fine Enforcement of parking violations in shared...

Photo: Official
News

Getty Villa Museum to Reopen After Months-Long Closure Due to Palisades Fire

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Limited Public Access Resumes With Major New Exhibition on Mycenaean Greece The Getty Villa Museum will reopen to the public...

Photo: YouTube
News

Woman’s Car Stolen from UCLA Valet in Santa Monica While Visiting Husband in ICU

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Couple Left Without Vehicle During Cancer Treatment After Thief Stole Keys Brittney Mickles-McQuirter, a local Montessori school teacher, says she...
News

Celebrity-Owned Cannabis Dispensary The Woods WeHo Hit in Smash-and-Grab Burglary

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Shop Co-founded by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, and John McEnroe Targeted The high-profile cannabis dispensary co-owned by actor Woody Harrelson,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pasjoli to Temporarily Close for Redesign, Unveil New Menu June 12

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica French Bistro Will Pause Service Starting June 1 Acclaimed French bistro Pasjoli will close temporarily starting on June...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Del Rey Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Using Social Media Apps

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Man Used Apps to Contact and Coerce Children to Produce Explicit Images Mark David Wallin, 44, of the Del Rey...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Elon Musk’s Tesla Renews Santa Monica Lease for 82,000-Square-Foot Service Center

May 18, 2025

Read more
May 18, 2025

Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Man Convicted of Stalking New Jersey Judge with Threatening Emails

May 18, 2025

Read more
May 18, 2025

Resident Found Guilty of Months-Long Campaign of Harassment Brentwood resident Jonathan Lipman, 36, was convicted Thursday of a federal felony...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Park to Add Movie Studio and Olympic Broadcast Center in 2028

May 18, 2025

Read more
May 18, 2025

Studio Will Serve as International Broadcast Center for LA28 Games Hollywood Park, the massive 300-acre mixed-use development led by Los...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Mega Producer Quincy Jones’ Custom-Built Bel Air Estate Lists for $59.995 Million

May 18, 2025

Read more
May 18, 2025

Music Icon’s 25,000-Square-Foot Mansion, Inspired by a South African Palace The Bel Air estate of the late music legend Quincy...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Claims Two Spots on April’s List of Most Expensive U.S. Home Sales

May 18, 2025

Read more
May 18, 2025

Real Estate Report Shows LA Leads in Active Listings Over $135 Million Two of the 10 most expensive homes sold...

Photo: Official
News

Student-Led Book Drive to Support Children Displaced by Palisades Fires

May 17, 2025

Read more
May 17, 2025

Books for Kids to Collect Donations May 17 at Palms-Rancho Park Library In response to the recent Palisades fires that...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Yeastie Boys and Netflix Launch Nobody Wants This Bagel Pop-Up for Emmy Season

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

Two-Day Event Rolls Through Brentwood on May 17 With Themed Menu In a pitch-perfect blend of street food and streaming...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

by Staff Report
May 20, 2025
0

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion Caption: Advanced Pre-professional student dancers...

Read more
L.A. County DA Files Over 1,000 Felony Theft Charges Under Prop 36 in Retail Crime Crackdown
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

L.A. County DA Files Over 1,000 Felony Theft Charges Under Prop 36 in Retail Crime Crackdown

May 19, 2025
Bus-Mounted Camera Enforcement for Parking Violations in Culver City Begins on May 19
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Bus-Mounted Camera Enforcement for Parking Violations in Culver City Begins on May 19

May 19, 2025
Getty Villa Museum to Reopen After Months-Long Closure Due to Palisades Fire
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Getty Villa Museum to Reopen After Months-Long Closure Due to Palisades Fire

May 19, 2025
Woman’s Car Stolen from UCLA Valet in Santa Monica While Visiting Husband in ICU
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Woman’s Car Stolen from UCLA Valet in Santa Monica While Visiting Husband in ICU

May 19, 2025

POPULAR

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

by Staff Report
May 20, 2025
0

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion Caption: Advanced Pre-professional student dancers...

Read more
L.A. County DA Files Over 1,000 Felony Theft Charges Under Prop 36 in Retail Crime Crackdown
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

L.A. County DA Files Over 1,000 Felony Theft Charges Under Prop 36 in Retail Crime Crackdown

May 19, 2025
Bus-Mounted Camera Enforcement for Parking Violations in Culver City Begins on May 19
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Bus-Mounted Camera Enforcement for Parking Violations in Culver City Begins on May 19

May 19, 2025
Getty Villa Museum to Reopen After Months-Long Closure Due to Palisades Fire
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Getty Villa Museum to Reopen After Months-Long Closure Due to Palisades Fire

May 19, 2025
Woman’s Car Stolen from UCLA Valet in Santa Monica While Visiting Husband in ICU
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Woman’s Car Stolen from UCLA Valet in Santa Monica While Visiting Husband in ICU

May 19, 2025