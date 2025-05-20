May 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd Settle Labor Lawsuit with Former Pump Employees for $490K

Photo: Instagram

Judge Approves Final Class-Action Settlement in Long-Running Wage Dispute

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have reached a final settlement in a long-running labor dispute with former employees of their now-closed West Hollywood restaurant, Pump. A Los Angeles judge approved the agreement on April 28, bringing an end to a nearly five-year legal battle.

Under the settlement, Vanderpump, 64, and Todd, 79, will pay a gross amount of $490,000, according to court documents. However, the net amount awarded to the plaintiffs totals $252,638.96, after deductions for legal fees, administrative costs, and other associated expenses.

The class action lawsuit was originally filed in August 2020 by former server Ernest R. Bennick, who accused Vanderpump, Todd, and their company, Pump LLC, of multiple labor violations. Allegations included failure to pay minimum and overtime wages, denial of proper meal breaks, and failure to pay all wages owed upon termination.

The Settlement Class includes former employees who worked at Pump between August 2016 and December 2022. The restaurant officially closed in July 2023, reportedly due to financial strains tied to back rent, lease issues, and an overall downturn in business, according to a filing by the defendants.

The $490,000 settlement was allocated as follows:

  • $163,333.33 for class counsel attorneys’ fees
  • $18,527.71 for legal cost reimbursement
  • $8,000 for settlement administration
  • $7,500 as an enhancement award to lead plaintiff Bennick
  • $40,000 in PAGA (Private Attorneys General Act) penalties, with $10,000 distributed to aggrieved employees

A case review hearing is scheduled in April 2026 to verify the full funding and distribution of settlement payments.

Despite initial agreement on the settlement in principle, the case saw delays in finalization. Vanderpump and Todd had resisted payment, citing financial complications stemming from the restaurant’s closure and the absence of remaining assets. In an October 2023 response, Bennick challenged these claims, arguing the business still had value and noting that Pump had reopened in a new location adjacent to TomTom, a restaurant co-owned by Vanderpump and Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Bennick also referenced Vanderpump’s public persona and reported net worth of $90 million, disputing the couple’s claims of financial incapacity.

Despite the legal controversy, Vanderpump and Todd continue to expand their hospitality empire. In partnership with Caesars Entertainment, they recently announced plans to open The Vanderpump Hotel at The Cromwell in Las Vegas, expected to debut in early 2026.

Vanderpump remains active in the restaurant scene, owning SUR Restaurant & Lounge in Los Angeles, three Las Vegas venues—Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Vanderpump à Paris, and Pinky’s by Vanderpump—and a Lake Tahoe establishment, Wolf by Vanderpump.

She is also currently filming the next season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to return with a rebooted Season 12.

in News
