Woman’s Car Stolen from UCLA Valet in Santa Monica While Visiting Husband in ICU

Couple Left Without Vehicle During Cancer Treatment After Thief Stole Keys

Brittney Mickles-McQuirter, a local Montessori school teacher, says she parked her 2025 Honda CR-V with UCLA Medical Center valet staff shortly before midnight on May 12. Hours later, she was informed by hospital workers that a man, believed to be unhoused, allegedly accessed the valet stand, took her keys, and drove off with the vehicle.

The theft occurred while Mickles-McQuirter remained inside the hospital with her husband, Joe McQuirter, who has been in the ICU since April 18, recovering from cancer-related complications. The couple, married just last October, now finds themselves without transportation and vital personal items that were left inside the vehicle.

Video surveillance reportedly captured the theft, but Mickles-McQuirter says she has not been granted access to review the footage. She filed a report with UCLA campus police, who confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

UCLA released a statement that said, “We apologize for this unfortunate incident. A police report was filed, and our insurance carrier is investigating.”

Despite receiving a temporary five-day rental car from the hospital, Mickles-McQuirter says she is responsible for the insurance costs. Using an Apple AirTag attached to the keychain, loved ones have attempted to track the stolen vehicle, but each lead has come up short.



To help cover mounting medical expenses and replace their vehicle, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched, and you can read more and contribute here.