Pasjoli to Temporarily Close for Redesign, Unveil New Menu June 12

Santa Monica French Bistro Will Pause Service Starting June 1

Acclaimed French bistro Pasjoli will close temporarily starting on June 1 as it prepares for a transformation that includes updates to its space and a full revamp of its menu, the restaurant announced this week.

The brief hiatus will allow the team to reimagine elements of the restaurant’s interior, including new décor, painted walls, and rearranged furnishings. Pasjoli will reopen on June 12 with an entirely new food and beverage menu while maintaining the core elements that have made it a standout on the Westside dining scene.

In a message to guests, the restaurant emphasized that signature experiences, like its renowned duck press, will remain part of the Pasjoli experience.

“We’re evolving, but not changing the things our guests love,” the announcement said. “Expect the same hospitality, thoughtful cooking, and elevated atmosphere.”

Before the brief closure, diners are encouraged to experience the current menu through the end of May. Reservations can be made through OpenTable for both the final days of service and the reopening in mid-June.

Additional details on the new menu and refreshed design will be shared in the coming weeks.