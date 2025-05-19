Getty Villa Museum to Reopen After Months-Long Closure Due to Palisades Fire

Limited Public Access Resumes With Major New Exhibition on Mycenaean Greece

The Getty Villa Museum will reopen to the public on Friday, June 27, after nearly six months of closure due to the Palisades Fire, Getty officials announced on Monday.

The museum, located just off Pacific Coast Highway, has undergone extensive cleanup and safety evaluations since it was forced to close on January 7 when flames threatened the site. In the fire’s immediate aftermath, 17 Getty staff members, including security and facilities teams, remained onsite to protect the museum, seal the galleries, and extinguish small fires. Targeted water drops by the Los Angeles Fire Department helped spare the Villa from significant damage.

Since January, Getty’s operations teams have removed over 1,300 fire-damaged trees, replaced all air and water filters, flushed water systems, and deep-cleaned indoor and outdoor areas. While most of the museum’s architecture remains intact, visitors will notice changes to the surrounding landscape, including reduced vegetation and visible burn scars.

To help manage traffic along PCH and streamline the reopening, the Villa will operate on a limited four-day schedule—Friday through Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Access will be via Pacific Coast Highway only, as Sunset Boulevard remains closed to Villa-bound traffic. Daily attendance will be capped at 500 guests, and free, timed-entry tickets must be reserved in advance online. Parking remains $25 per vehicle.

The museum’s first post-fire exhibition, “The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece,” will debut on June 27 and run through January 12, 2026. The groundbreaking exhibition includes more than 230 artifacts from the Mycenaean civilization, including clay tablets inscribed in Linear B, the earliest written form of the Greek language, and the celebrated Pylos Combat Agate, a rare Minoan sealstone considered one of the finest artistic achievements of prehistoric Greece.

Getty also confirmed the return of its Outdoor Classical Theater this fall with the 19th annual production, Oedipus the King, Mama!, a contemporary adaptation co-produced with the Troubadour Theater Company. Public programming—including talks and events tied to the Pylos exhibition – will continue both online and in person.

The Villa’s previous exhibition, Ancient Thrace and the Classical World, was cut short by the January evacuation. A virtual tour of that show remains available on Getty’s website, offering a digital look at rare artifacts from Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece.

Visitors may experience traffic and arrival delays at the Getty Villa Museum. Getty continues to work closely with local officials to remain up to date on appropriate safety and arrival measures