Celebrity-Owned Cannabis Dispensary The Woods WeHo Hit in Smash-and-Grab Burglary

Shop Co-founded by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, and John McEnroe Targeted

The high-profile cannabis dispensary co-owned by actor Woody Harrelson, comedian Bill Maher, and tennis great John McEnroe, and others was targeted in a smash-and-grab burglary over the weekend, with the entire incident captured on surveillance video.

The burglary occurred at The Woods WeHo, located on Santa Monica Boulevard, early on Sunday morning. Security footage shared by fellow dispensary owner Elliot Lewis on Instagram shows five masked individuals wearing hoodies exiting a vehicle, shattering a glass window to gain entry, and swiftly loading bags with products before fleeing the scene.

The amount of merchandise that was stolen is unknown. 

The video also claims to show a second dispensary burglary at Erba in Santa Monica the next night. However, the closest Erba location to Santa Monica is in Sawtelle, which was the site of a break-in on May 15 when a security guard opened fire at a group of thieves at 4:20 a.m. This was the second attempted robbery at the West Los Angeles Erba location after a security guard shot and killed a suspect in the early morning hours of March 10. 

The Woods WeHo, which opened in 2022, was founded by Harrelson and his wife, Laura Louie, alongside Maher, McEnroe, and two additional business partners. The upscale dispensary has drawn attention for its celebrity backing and boutique-style cannabis retail experience.

