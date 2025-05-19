Bus-Mounted Camera Enforcement for Parking Violations in Culver City Begins on May 19

ABLE System Will Ticket Drivers Who Block Bus Stops or Shared Lanes, $293 Fine

Enforcement of parking violations in shared bus and bike lanes will take a high-tech turn next week as Culver City begins issuing citations using automated cameras mounted on city buses, officials announced.

Beginning Monday, May 19, citations will be mailed to drivers who park illegally in bus stops, shared bus/bike lanes, or designated transit zones along the MOVE Culver City corridor. The rollout follows a 60-day warning period aimed at educating the public about the new enforcement system.

The Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) Program uses high-resolution cameras installed on Culver CityBus vehicles to capture violations in real time. The goal is to improve safety, accessibility, and efficiency for transit riders, especially those with mobility challenges, by ensuring buses can safely pull to curbs for boarding and disembarking.

Each confirmed violation will carry a $293 fine, consistent with penalties currently enforced by parking officers. All captured violations will undergo manual review by city staff before citations are issued.

“Blocked bus lanes don’t just slow transit—they create serious safety hazards,” the city said in a statement. “With ABLE, we’re ensuring faster, more reliable service for bus riders and a safer corridor for everyone.”

Culver City joins other major California cities—including Los Angeles, Oakland, and Sacramento—in deploying automated transit enforcement through bus-mounted cameras. In New York City, where similar technology has been in place since 2019, transit agencies have reported up to 36% increases in bus speeds and a 34% drop in collisions along routes with automated enforcement.

To ensure equity, low-income payment plans will be available for those who qualify, per California state law. More information about the ABLE program and payment options is available at CulverCityBus.com/ABLE.