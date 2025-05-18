Mega Producer Quincy Jones’ Custom-Built Bel Air Estate Lists for $59.995 Million

Music Icon’s 25,000-Square-Foot Mansion, Inspired by a South African Palace

The Bel Air estate of the late music legend Quincy Jones, renowned for producing Michael Jackson’s Thriller and earning 28 Grammy Awards, has been listed for sale at $59.995 million, five months after his passing at age 91.

Perched on a secluded, gated bluff in Lower Bel Air, the nearly 25,000-square-foot compound sits on more than two acres and was custom-designed by Jones in collaboration with architect and longtime friend Gerald “Jerry” Allison. According to Compass, the firm representing the property, Jones purchased the land in 1972 for just $200,000 and spent decades crafting the estate into what his daughter, actress Rashida Jones, called a reflection of his “boundless imagination.”

“My father loved his home so much,” Rashida told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the listing. “He created it from the ground up.”

Inspired by the grandeur of The Palace of the Lost City hotel in South Africa—a project co-designed by Allison—the home blends opulence with personal touches. The three-wing layout includes five bedrooms and an extraordinary 17 bathrooms, interconnected through staircases and an elevator. A dramatic circular living room with a domed ceiling serves as the architectural centerpiece.

Other highlights of the estate include:

A recording studio with private entry and a security post



A screening room, gallery, and game lounge



A wine room and an adjacent tasting area



Multiple bars and entertainment zones



A primary suite with its own gym, den, private balcony, and dual walk-in closets



Outdoors, the estate offers sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline, San Gabriel Mountains, and Pacific Ocean, along with amenities such as:

An infinity pool and spa



A lit tennis court



Several verandas and terraces for panoramic relaxation

Compass agent Andrew Buss, who holds the listing, noted that the land itself is one of the property’s most valuable assets, given its rare scale, views, and privacy in one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods.