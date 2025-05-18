May 19, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hollywood Park to Add Movie Studio and Olympic Broadcast Center in 2028

Photo: Official

Studio Will Serve as International Broadcast Center for LA28 Games

Hollywood Park, the massive 300-acre mixed-use development led by Los Angeles Rams Owner and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke will soon become home to a major new film and production facility, further expanding its footprint as a hub for entertainment and media.

Announced Monday, Hollywood Park Studios (HPS) will initially function as the International Broadcast Center (IBC) for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, serving hundreds of global media outlets with exclusive rights to cover the Games. The IBC will house broadcast studios, control rooms, and offices, delivering 24/7 coverage of the historic international event.

Following the conclusion of the 2028 Games, Hollywood Park Studios will transition to support ongoing film and television production as part of the development’s broader focus on media, entertainment, and technology.

“The vision for Hollywood Park has always been to create a city within a city, blending media, entertainment, and technology in a way that transforms greater Los Angeles,” Kroenke said in a statement. “Hosting the International Broadcast Center is a tremendous opportunity. And beyond the Games, Hollywood Park Studios will become a long-term home for the creative industries that define this region.”

HPS will be seamlessly integrated into the existing Hollywood Park development, which already includes SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, and the NFL Media headquarters, alongside planned retail, dining, and hospitality offerings.

The first phase of HPS will cover 12 acres and include:

  • Five sound stages, each 18,000 square feet—two of which can be combined into a 36,000-square-foot mega stage
  • A three-story, 80,000-square-foot office building supporting production and post-production
  • A dedicated base camp area and a parking structure with capacity for 1,100 vehicles
  • A ground-floor high bay space to house up to 60 trailers, with built-in power
  • Mill facilities and onsite equipment rental services

Future phases will add up to 20 additional sound stages and 200,000 more square feet of office space, supported by campus-wide infrastructure, including high-speed fiber and robust power systems designed to accommodate next-gen technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The 2028 Olympic Games will further solidify Hollywood Park as a central venue. SoFi Stadium is set to co-host the Opening Ceremony with the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will be transformed into the largest Olympic swimming venue in history. HPS will be the first fully operational LA28 facility, capturing global attention as the broadcast nucleus of the Games.

“LA28 is proud to be the inaugural tenant of this state-of-the-art studio,” said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover. “The IBC will showcase the best of Los Angeles to billions of viewers and set the tone for the Games.”

The project will be designed by global architecture firm Gensler, and Clayco will take charge of the construction. Pacific Edge will manage the project with financing led by Guggenheim Investments

Construction on the studio complex is scheduled to begin later this month.

