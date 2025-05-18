May 19, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beverly Hills Claims Two Spots on April’s List of Most Expensive U.S. Home Sales

Photo: MLS

Real Estate Report Shows LA Leads in Active Listings Over $135 Million

Two of the 10 most expensive homes sold in the United States in April were located in the pricey and exclusive city of Beverly Hills,  according to new data from Redfin. The remainder of the month’s priciest transactions included six mansions in Florida’s coastal area and two luxury condos on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row.

Half of the homes on the list sold for over $50 million, with each transaction exceeding $40 million. Experts note that buyers in this market segment often have the resources to renovate or rebuild, making the potential risks less of a deterrent.

Top 10 Most Expensive U.S. Home Sales in April 2025:

  1. 2200 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL – $133.2 million
  2. 88 La Gorce Cir., Miami Beach, FL – $74.3 million
  3. 1028 Ridgedale Dr., Beverly Hills, CA – $60 million
  4. 942 Alpine Dr., Beverly Hills, CA – $51.8 million
  5. 516 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, FL – $51.4 million
  6. 2340 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL – $46.9 million
  7. 111 W. 57th St. Unit 72, New York, NY – $46.9 million
  8. 217 W. 57th St. Unit 116, New York, NY – $45.9 million
  9. 2170 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL – $44.9 million
  10. 3080 N. Bay Rd., Miami Beach, FL – $40 million

The ultra-luxury market also remains strong on the listing side, with several properties currently priced above $135 million. The two highest-priced homes on the market are asking more than $200 million. However, agents note that such properties typically sell well below asking prices due to a lack of comparable sales, room for negotiation, and prestige pricing strategies designed to attract attention and high-net-worth buyers.

As of May 15, most of the homes featured in Redfin’s luxury listing roundup remain unsold, a reflection of the slow pace of ultra-luxury real estate transactions. While the typical U.S. home goes under contract in just under 50 days, many of these listings have remained on the market for months, some for more than 100 days. Four of those estates are in Los Angeles, Bel Air, and Beverly Hills. 

Top 10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale (as of May 15, 2025):

  1. 1960 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, FL – $285 million
  2. 100 Bay Road, Naples, FL – $210 million
  3. 1949 Glenbrook Inn Rd., Glenbrook, NV – $188 million
  4. 607 Siena Way, Bel Air, CA – $177 million
  5. 10644 Bellagio Rd., Los Angeles, CA – $175 million
  6. 1261 Angelo Dr., Beverly Hills, CA – $175 million
  7. 31062 Casa Grande Dr., San Juan Capistrano, CA – $150 million
  8. 1370 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, FL – $150 million
  9. 190 Palm Ave., Miami Beach, FL – $150 million
  10. 594 S. Mapleton Dr., Los Angeles, CA – $137.5 million

Southern California and coastal Florida continue to dominate the ultra-high-end market, both in completed sales and active listings, despite evolving concerns over affordability, environmental risk, and market volatility.

