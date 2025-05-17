Student-Led Book Drive to Support Children Displaced by Palisades Fires

Books for Kids to Collect Donations May 17 at Palms-Rancho Park Library

In response to the recent Palisades fires that displaced families and destroyed personal belongings, the student-run nonprofit Books for Kids is hosting a community book drive to help children rebuild their personal libraries.

The Books for Kids Book Drive will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Palms-Rancho Park Library. Organizers are asking the public to donate gently used children’s and young adult books to support local youth who have lost their collections in the fires.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that every child has access to the power and joy of reading,” the organization said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, that mission matters. For children impacted by the fires, a book can offer not just escape, but comfort and hope.”

All donated books will go directly to children in need, to help them rebuild not only their shelves but also a sense of normalcy. Community members are encouraged to donate what they can, whether it’s a single book or a box full, as every contribution will help restore a vital source of learning and imagination.

For questions or more information, email fundrbookdrive@gmail.com.