Yeastie Boys and Netflix Launch Nobody Wants This Bagel Pop-Up for Emmy Season

Two-Day Event Rolls Through Brentwood on May 17 With Themed Menu

In a pitch-perfect blend of street food and streaming culture, Yeastie Boys Bagels is rolling out a limited-time collaboration with Netflix and the breakout comedy Nobody Wants This, just in time for Emmy season.

The two-day pop-up, part of Netflix’s FYSEE LA festival, will hit Brentwood on Saturday, May 17, and Studio City on Sunday, May 18, starting at 8:00 a.m. each day, serving a playful, show-inspired menu until sold out.

The special activation brings Nobody Wants This to life through a uniquely Los Angeles lens, by way of bagels. Drawing from the show’s themes, its Jewish and local cultural references, and standout moments, the Yeastie Boys team has crafted a collection of original creations designed to appeal to both food lovers and fans of the series.

The Pop-Up Menu:

The Hot Rabbi – A spicy, satisfying vegetarian combo of soft-scrambled eggs, American cheese, avocado, and a hit of BRAVE Honey Habanero on an everything bagel



The Meet Cute – A sweet and salty riff featuring whipped ricotta, stone fruit, blackberries, wildflower honey, and fleur de sel on a plain bagel



The Mitzvah – A luxe lox creation with dill-lemon schmear, watermelon radish, caper vinaigrette, and pickled onion on sesame



Everybody Wants This (Gluten-Free) – A decadent hash brown base topped with ASTREA caviar, lemon crème fraîche, and chives



“Yeastie Boys has been the backdrop of a lot of dope LA-based productions over the years,” said Evan Fox, founder of Yeastie Boys Bagels. “But I have to say, the amount of attention and reach from being on Nobody Wants This was in a league of its own. It’s a testament to how much it has resonated with people. I’m proud to have played a small part, and I’m stoked to run it back to celebrate the show, its fans, and LA food and street culture. ON WHEELS.”

The branded Yeastie Boys x Nobody Wants This truck will stop at:

Brentwood: 11940 San Vicente Blvd – Saturday, May 17



Studio City: 12073 Ventura Pl – Sunday, May 18

(Each location opens at 8 a.m. and serves until sold out.)

The Emmy campaign aims to spark renewed buzz for the heartfelt comedy, which follows the unexpected romance between a secular podcast host (Kristen Bell) and a recently divorced rabbi (Adam Brody). Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.