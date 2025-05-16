May 16, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Woman Injured in Vicious Culver City Assault; Suspect Arrested Minutes Later

Photo: Facebook

Victim Hospitalized After Random Attack Near Madison Avenue

A woman was hospitalized with head injuries Tuesday evening after being violently attacked while walking in her neighborhood, prompting a swift response by Culver City Police that led to the suspect’s arrest within minutes.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 6:44 p.m. on May 14, reporting a woman screaming for help and bleeding from the back of her head near the 4100 block of Madison Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult female victim sitting on the ground, visibly injured and holding the back of her head.

Culver City Fire Department paramedics transported the woman to a nearby hospital with injuries that were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

According to the victim, she was walking in the neighborhood when she noticed an unknown man following her. The man then allegedly assaulted her from behind, grabbing her by the head, throwing her to the ground, and punching her multiple times in what police described as an unprovoked attack.

Officers quickly launched a search of the surrounding area and soon located a suspect near the 4100 block of La Salle Avenue who matched the description. The man, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, was detained without incident and positively identified by the victim. He was arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury under California Penal Code 245(a)(4).

in News
