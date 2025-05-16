May 16, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica College Addresses ICE Detention of Student in West L.A.

Photo: Official

Student Detained by ICE Near Home, Not on Campus

Santa Monica College (SMC) has confirmed that one of its students was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month, though officials emphasized that the incident did not occur on college grounds.

According to a statement released by the college, the student was apprehended on May 5 in West Los Angeles near his residence. Contrary to circulating social media reports, SMC clarified that there has been no ICE activity on any of its campuses. The college also confirmed that the student has since been deported but is physically safe and intends to pursue legal counsel.

In response to the incident, SMC directed students and faculty to its established guidelines and support resources related to federal immigration enforcement. These include its Federal Immigration Response Enforcement Webpage, a downloadable flyer outlining steps to take if immigration officials appear on campus, and the services offered through the school’s Dream Resource Center.

“We understand the fear, anxiety, and uncertainty that this news may cause, especially for our undocumented students and those from mixed-status families,” the college said in a statement. “Santa Monica College remains firmly committed to maintaining an inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students, regardless of immigration status.”

The college reiterated that it will continue to provide up-to-date legal information and student support through its immigration resources hub, ensuring that affected individuals have access to the tools and protections they need.

