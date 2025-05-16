One Arrested After Attempted Westwood Burglary; Security Guard Fires at Fleeing Suspect

LAPD Searching for Three Additional Suspects After Early-Morning Break-in Near UCLA

One person is in custody and three others remain at large following an attempted home burglary in Westwood in the early hours of Wednesday morning, during which a private security guard fired a shot at the suspects, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lindbrook Drive near Holmby Avenue, not far from UCLA. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, four individuals attempted to break into a home while the residents, including the homeowner and family members, were inside.

Authorities said that during the attempted burglary, a private security guard hired to protect the property confronted the suspects and discharged his weapon as one of them attempted to flee in a vehicle. It remains unclear whether any of the suspects were struck by gunfire.

One suspect was detained at the scene and taken into custody. Police are continuing their search for the three remaining individuals. No injuries have been reported.