May 16, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

L.A. County Has Canceled $183 Million in Medical Debt for Over 134,000 Residents

Photo: LA County

First Wave of Relief Part to Relieve Medical Debt for Low-Income Angelenos

In a major step toward easing the financial burden of health care, Los Angeles County will begin notifying more than 134,000 residents next week that their medical debt, totaling more than $183 million, has been permanently eliminated.

The notifications, issued by Los Angeles County in partnership with the national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, mark the first phase of a sweeping new initiative aimed at combating the medical debt crisis among low-income residents. The notices, arriving in branded envelopes, will also include information on how recipients can access further support for medical expenses or financial hardship.

The relief is part of the Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program, which launched in December 2024 following a $5 million investment approved by the Board of Supervisors. Using a proven model where debt is purchased in bulk for pennies on the dollar, the program intends to eliminate $500 million in medical debt initially, with plans to expand its reach to as much as $2 billion through additional funding from philanthropic donors, hospitals, and insurers.

Unlike traditional aid programs, there is no application process. Eligible residents will automatically receive a letter if their debt qualifies. Relief applies only to debts held by participating hospitals, providers, and collection agencies. To qualify, individuals must either earn less than 400% of the federal poverty level or have medical debt that equals 5% or more of their annual income.

While the initial round of notices is a significant milestone, county officials stress that medical debt remains a widespread issue. A recent analysis shows that 882,000 adults in Los Angeles County—roughly 1 in 9—are currently burdened by medical debt.

  • 11.1% of adults in LA County reported medical debt in 2023, up from 10.0% in 2022
  • 51% of those with medical debt used credit cards to cover costs
  • 72% skipped necessary medical care due to financial concerns
  • 45% were unable to afford basic needs like food and housing
  • Uninsured residents remain most at risk, with 29.4% reporting medical debt
  • 42% of the county’s total medical debt burden is shouldered by individuals living below 200% of the federal poverty level
  • Disparities persist, with Latino/Latine, Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and multiracial residents facing disproportionately higher rates of medical debt

In addition to canceling existing debt, the county’s program includes preventative tools aimed at reducing future debt, such as improved access to financial assistance programs and expanded resource awareness.

For more information about medical debt in LA County, visit this page.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Yeastie Boys and Netflix Launch Nobody Wants This Bagel Pop-Up for Emmy Season

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

Two-Day Event Rolls Through Brentwood on May 17 With Themed Menu In a pitch-perfect blend of street food and streaming...

Photo: YouTube
News

One Arrested After Attempted Westwood Burglary; Security Guard Fires at Fleeing Suspect

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

LAPD Searching for Three Additional Suspects After Early-Morning Break-in Near UCLA One person is in custody and three others remain...

Photo: Official
News

Boundary Pushing Opera Schoenberg in Hollywood Makes West Coast Premiere at UCLA’s Nimoy Theater

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

Multimedia Opera Reimagining the Life of Arnold Schoenberg Debuts May 18–22 Tod Machover’s boundary-pushing chamber opera, Schoenberg in Hollywood, will...

Photo: Official
News

Santa Monica College Addresses ICE Detention of Student in West L.A.

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

Student Detained by ICE Near Home, Not on Campus Santa Monica College (SMC) has confirmed that one of its students...

Photo: Facebook
News

Woman Injured in Vicious Culver City Assault; Suspect Arrested Minutes Later

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

Victim Hospitalized After Random Attack Near Madison Avenue A woman was hospitalized with head injuries Tuesday evening after being violently...

Photo: Paramount Pictures
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning is a ridiculously entertaining action film with a core of what humanity...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Pico-Robertson’s Cardinal du Vin Pairs Sake with Charcuterie This Saturday

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

LA.’s Moon Bloom Sake to Pour Premium Small-Batch Varieties Wine bar and bistro Cardinal du Vin will present a special...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
News

Experience You Can Trust, Beards You Can Admire: Economy Roofing’s 75-Year Legacy in Santa Monica CA

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Driving along Santa Monica Blvd., you may have seen a playful billboard featuring two rugged men with impressively big beards,...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Planta Closes Brentwood Restaurant After 18 Months Amid Strategic Restructuring

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Marina Del Rey Location Remains Open as Company Enters Chapter 11 Reorganization Planta, the upscale plant-based restaurant known for its...

Photo: Michelin Guide
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin Guide Adds 13 California Restaurants to 2024 Selection, Including Two in L.A.

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

Two Join the Prestigious List as “Recommended” Ahead of the June 25 Awards Ceremony The Michelin Guide unveiled 13 new...

Photo: Peacock
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Yes, Chef!” Pits Tempers Against Talent in José Andrés and Martha Stewart’s New Culinary Series

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

Twelve Rebellious Chefs Compete for $250,000 in a Transformative Cooking Competition Celebrity chefs José Andrés and Martha Stewart are teaming...

Photo: YouTube
News

Santa Monica City Council Approves Outdoor Drinking Zone on Third Street Promenade

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

New “Entertainment Zone” Will Allow Alcohol Consumption in Public Spaces If you have ever wished to have a cocktail or...
News, Video

(Video) Pacific Resident Theatre Debuts “Fostered”: A Comedy About Authenticity and Life Choices

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

Firefighters and Wildfire Victims Have Free Admission to a Special May 16 Performance. For More Info, Go To Pacificresidenttheatre.org Firefighters...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

State Farm Wins Emergency Approval to Raise Insurance Rates After Alleged $7 Billion Wildfire Loss

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

California Regulators Approve Interim Premium Hikes for Homeowners, Renters, and Landlords Citing extraordinary wildfire-related losses, State Farm has been granted...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR