(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning, technology, and arts are integrated into cutting-edge curriculum. We believe each child brings our community an extraordinary gift: a curious mind, ready to explore and eager to learn. Learn more at www.thewillows.org or @willowscommschool

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. We believe each child brings our community an extraordinary gift: a curious mind, ready to explore and eager to learn.Learn more at https://t.co/QYLA2irlGz or @willowscommschool pic.twitter.com/lEBC95CTeJ — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) May 15, 2025