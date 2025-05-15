Planta Closes Brentwood Restaurant After 18 Months Amid Strategic Restructuring

Marina Del Rey Location Remains Open as Company Enters Chapter 11 Reorganization

Planta, the upscale plant-based restaurant known for its creative vegan dishes and stylish atmosphere, has closed its Brentwood location a year and a half after its grand opening. As reported by VegOut.

The Brentwood outpost, which debuted on October 5, 2023, quickly gained a loyal following for its elevated take on plant-based cuisine, including fan favorites like truffle udon noodles and Bang Bang Broccoli. However, the company announced this month that the location has been permanently closed as part of a broader realignment of its business strategy.

In a statement, a PLANTA spokesperson called the closure a “difficult decision” made in service of the brand’s long-term goals. “This change allows us to focus on our highest-performing locations and continue investing in the future of the brand,” the spokesperson said. The company also expressed gratitude for the community support in Brentwood, praising both staff and customers for their contributions to the location’s success.

While the chain has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, the brand confirmed that its Marina del Rey location remains open and operational.