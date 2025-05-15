Pico-Robertson’s Cardinal du Vin Pairs Sake with Charcuterie This Saturday

LA.’s Moon Bloom Sake to Pour Premium Small-Batch Varieties

Wine bar and bistro Cardinal du Vin will present a special tasting event on Saturday, May 17, pairing premium small-batch sake with artisanal charcuterie in the heart of Pico-Robertson.

Running from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., the tasting will feature selections from Moon Bloom, a woman-owned, Los Angeles-based importer specializing in craft sake produced in Nagano, Japan. Guests can enjoy pours of their signature sake paired with Texas Iberico ham and fine cheeses — a contemporary twist aimed at highlighting sake’s versatility beyond traditional pairings.

Bottles of Moon Bloom sake will be available for purchase to enjoy on-site or to take home.

Reservations via Yelp are encouraged to help staff plan for the event, though walk-ins are welcome. Organizers recommend giving advance notice to ensure seating and service.