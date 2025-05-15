May 15, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Experience You Can Trust, Beards You Can Admire: Economy Roofing’s 75-Year Legacy in Santa Monica CA

Driving along Santa Monica Blvd., you may have seen a playful billboard featuring two rugged men with impressively big beards, accompanied by the witty slogan, “Experience you can trust, beards you can admire.” Behind the humor is a genuine story of decades-long expertise and unwavering reliability. Economy Roofing, a trusted name in Santa Monica roofing since 1947, proudly emphasizes their deep-rooted experience while keeping things personable and friendly.

Founded by the Haskins family over 75 years ago, Economy Roofing built its foundation on honesty, integrity, and superior craftsmanship. Their longstanding commitment to quality work and community trust paved the way for sustained success. In 2018, Jon Ramey, a lifelong roofing professional from nearby El Segundo, took the helm, preserving these core values while injecting new energy into the business. Today, Jon runs Economy Roofing, now merged with Ramey Roofing Inc. with his brother and three of his children, exemplifying a true family-operated business dedicated to doing things right.

Comprehensive Roofing Solutions for Santa Monica and Beyond

Economy Roofing specializes in both residential and commercial roofing solutions across Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood, Century City, Venice, Pacific Palisades, and the broader Los Angeles Westside. Their services range from new roof installations and comprehensive replacements to targeted repairs and regular roof maintenance.

The company’s approach is rooted in quality. They are certified installers for industry-leading suppliers such as Malarkey Roofing Products and Owens Corning. This commitment ensures every roof is built to withstand California’s challenging coastal climate, protecting homes and businesses for years to come.

“Small roofing issues can quickly become costly if ignored,” explains Jon Ramey. “We focus on catching these issues early with thorough inspections and preventative maintenance—especially important in a climate like ours.”

Economy Roofing also emphasizes sustainability and durability, incorporating materials known for environmental responsibility and resilience. Homeowners and commercial property managers alike benefit from Economy Roofing’s careful planning and transparent pricing, ensuring long-term protection and clear budgeting.

Trusted Workmanship, Guaranteed

Economy Roofing sets itself apart with exceptional guarantees, including a robust 10-year workmanship warranty. “We’ve served generations in Santa Monica,” says Ramey. “Our promise is backed by our history and our ongoing presence in this community. If our workmanship ever falls short, we’ll fix it promptly—no questions asked.”

Who Economy Roofing Serves

The company prides itself on serving diverse clients, from homeowners and local businesses to large property management companies and Homeowners’ Associations (HOAs). Their comprehensive services ensure each client’s specific needs are met, balancing aesthetics, functionality, and durability.

Your Roof, Our Responsibility

With Economy Roofing, the humorous slogan on their billboard is more than just clever marketing—it encapsulates a truth about experience and reliability built over decades. Whether it’s a minor repair or a major roof replacement, Economy Roofing is committed to protecting homes, businesses, and investments across Santa Monica and the Westside. Check ‘em out if you’re looking for a new roofing contractor.

Experience you can trust—beards included.

