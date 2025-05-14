“Yes, Chef!” Pits Tempers Against Talent in José Andrés and Martha Stewart’s New Culinary Series

Twelve Rebellious Chefs Compete for $250,000 in a Transformative Cooking Competition

Celebrity chefs José Andrés and Martha Stewart are teaming up to lead a new culinary competition series aimed at transforming both cooking skills and kitchen behavior. The series is now airing on NBC on Monday nights at 10:00 p.m. and begins streaming on Tuesdays on Peacock.

The cast features two LGBTQ chefs, Michelle Francis of Santa Monica and Torrece ‘Chef T’ Gregoire, of Bristol, Virginia.

Titled Yes, Chef!, the show brings together 12 skilled but strong-willed chefs nominated by colleagues, friends, or family for their kitchen talents—and their tempers. Produced by Magical Elves, the Emmy-winning team behind Top Chef, the show blends intense cooking challenges with personal development, offering contestants a chance at redemption and a $250,000 prize provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.

You can watch the trailer here:

Each episode will pit two teams against one another in high-pressure culinary tests, judged not only on technical execution but on leadership and teamwork. Andrés and Stewart will select a Most Valuable Chef (MVC) from the winning team each week. That chef will then play a decisive role in determining who faces elimination.

Described as part mentorship and part intervention, the series is built on the premise that chefs are often drawn to the high-stakes restaurant industry because of, or in spite of, their emotional intensity. Stewart and Andrés will act as coaches and catalysts for change, helping contestants face their professional flaws while competing for the top spot.

The show’s structure promises weekly twists, emotional breakthroughs, and high drama, with the ultimate winner proving their culinary skill and personal growth across the season.