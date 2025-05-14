May 15, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica City Council Approves Outdoor Drinking Zone on Third Street Promenade

Photo: YouTube

New “Entertainment Zone” Will Allow Alcohol Consumption in Public Spaces

If you have ever wished to have a cocktail or a beer while you are at Santa Monica’s iconic Third Street Promenade, while enjoying the plaza, soon you will be able to do so, provided that you follow the area’s guidelines. 

On Tuesday night, the Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a motion that would designate the 1200-1400 blocks of the Third Street Promenade, between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway, as an “Entertainment Zone” where guests to the area would be able to consume alcoholic beverages on public streets, sidewalks, or public rights-of-way so long as certain rules are followed. 

Senate Bill 969, which was signed into law on September 28, 2024, allows municipalities to establish such areas under their jurisdiction and require that five rules be followed.

  1. You must be 21+ and wear an official wristband to enjoy alcoholic drinks to-go. 
  2. Only alcoholic drinks purchased from participating businesses are allowed. 
  3. Alcohol taken to-go must be in a non-glass, non-metal container. 
  4. Finish your drink before exploring another bar, restaurant, or shop. 
  5. Enjoy your alcoholic beverages within the Entertainment Zone boundaries.

During the program’s rollout period, starting in June, drinking in the Entertainment Zone will launch officially from Friday through Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at the Pride on the Promenade event scheduled for June 21.

The Santa Monica Police Department and Downtown Santa Monica’s private security will patrol and monitor the area to ensure things go smoothly. Signs will be posted informing visitors of the rules and regulations that must be followed, and the same signs are required to be posted at each participating business. The details of the signage, wristbands, and cups are still being discussed before the launch of the program. 

“The new Entertainment Zone will provide a unique way for visitors to experience the iconic Third Street Promenade that caters to the new trends in shopping and dining,” Mayor Lana Negrete said. “It is an example of the many ways Santa Monica is thinking creatively about our economic growth, and I’m excited to see more residents and visitors supporting our downtown businesses while responsibly enjoying the Entertainment Zone.”

John Alle, co-founder of the Santa Monica Coalition, who opposes the initiative, said, “There aren’t enough security or enough staff members to protect our buildings. My building is boarded up, part of it because storefronts are smashed and are empty. It’s unsafe.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Paramount Pictures
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning is a ridiculously entertaining action film with a core of what humanity...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Pico-Robertson’s Cardinal du Vin Pairs Sake with Charcuterie This Saturday

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

LA.’s Moon Bloom Sake to Pour Premium Small-Batch Varieties Wine bar and bistro Cardinal du Vin will present a special...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
News

Experience You Can Trust, Beards You Can Admire: Economy Roofing’s 75-Year Legacy in Santa Monica CA

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Driving along Santa Monica Blvd., you may have seen a playful billboard featuring two rugged men with impressively big beards,...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Planta Closes Brentwood Restaurant After 18 Months Amid Strategic Restructuring

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Marina Del Rey Location Remains Open as Company Enters Chapter 11 Reorganization Planta, the upscale plant-based restaurant known for its...

Photo: Michelin Guide
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin Guide Adds 13 California Restaurants to 2024 Selection, Including Two in L.A.

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

Two Join the Prestigious List as “Recommended” Ahead of the June 25 Awards Ceremony The Michelin Guide unveiled 13 new...

Photo: Peacock
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Yes, Chef!” Pits Tempers Against Talent in José Andrés and Martha Stewart’s New Culinary Series

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

Twelve Rebellious Chefs Compete for $250,000 in a Transformative Cooking Competition Celebrity chefs José Andrés and Martha Stewart are teaming...
News, Video

(Video) Pacific Resident Theatre Debuts “Fostered”: A Comedy About Authenticity and Life Choices

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

Firefighters and Wildfire Victims Have Free Admission to a Special May 16 Performance. For More Info, Go To Pacificresidenttheatre.org Firefighters...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

State Farm Wins Emergency Approval to Raise Insurance Rates After Alleged $7 Billion Wildfire Loss

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

California Regulators Approve Interim Premium Hikes for Homeowners, Renters, and Landlords Citing extraordinary wildfire-related losses, State Farm has been granted...
News

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...

Photo: AMC
Entertainment, Film, News

AMC Theater Launches 50% Off Movie Tickets on Wednesdays 

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

 See More Movies for Less Money at AMC Theaters This Summer Great news for movie fans, starting July 9, catching...
News

LAPD Investigating Fatal Westchester Crash That Killed Teen Driver After High-Speed Pursuit

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

South Traffic Division Detectives Examining the Events Leading up to a Deadly Collision Detectives are looking into a deadly early...

Photo: Curious Elixirs
Food & Drink, News

Culver City to Host Booze-Free Bash as Part of Nationwide Sober Celebration on Wednesday

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

“Vibes After Five” and Curious Elixirs Team Up for Alcohol-Free Cocktails, Music, and Games A unique twist on the traditional...
News

Weekly Crime Recap from the Culver City Police Department

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

Attempted Murder, Assault, Auto Theft Suspects Arrested Officers with the Culver City Police Department made several notable arrests during the...

Photo: Youtube
News

Judge Reduces Menendez Brothers’ Life Terms, Citing Sincere Rehabilitation

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

Menendez Brothers Express Remorse as Judge Grants Path to Parole More than three decades after they were imprisoned for the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR