Michelin Guide Adds 13 California Restaurants to 2024 Selection, Including Two in L.A.

Two Join the Prestigious List as “Recommended” Ahead of the June 25 Awards Ceremony

The Michelin Guide unveiled 13 new restaurants to its California selection on Wednesday, highlighting a fresh wave of culinary talent across the state ahead of the annual awards ceremony in June.

The newly added establishments have been designated as “Recommended” and are now part of the Michelin Guide’s prestigious California listing. These restaurants are recognized for their high-quality cooking and exceptional dining experiences. Only two are from the Los Angeles area this time, one in West Hollywood and one in Downtown Los Angeles. While one is a pricey eatery, the other is more economical, yet still attracted the attention of Michelin.

While the current recognition does not include star ratings or Bib Gourmand honors, MICHELIN officials noted that the newly listed restaurants will be considered for those distinctions during the upcoming Michelin Guide California Ceremony, scheduled for June 25.

The MICHELIN Guide updates its selections throughout the year to spotlight emerging culinary destinations and provide diners with timely recommendations so readers can enjoy their new discoveries.

This is how Michelin describes each restaurant and their magic:

Somni

9045 Nemo St., West Hollywood, Contemporary, Spanish

Chef Aitor Zabala and his dedicated team have awakened Somni, or “dream,” from a long sleep and have fashioned this revamped iteration as a distinctly personal and unique dining experience. Tucked away just off Santa Monica Avenue. The dining room’s soothing, creamy palette with light wood and glass is marked by a colorful bull’s head from the original spot, hinting at the Spanish-inflected cuisine. A procession of small bites is meticulously arranged and endlessly creative, sating diners with an abundance of rich flavors and textural interplay (think mussel escabeche, gazpacho, or the iconic shiso tartare tempura). All the while, the kitchen and service teams are in lockstep as they create and serve these arresting dishes.

Komal

3655 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, Mexican

In the bustling Mercado Del Paloma, Chef Fátima Juárez runs this little stall specializing in corn. Heirloom varieties sourced from Mexico and nixtamalized in-house form the heart of the menu. A quesadilla lined with squash blossoms and sweet corn bound with melty quesillo earns top marks. Golden-fried plantain balls set in a smoky black mole is another accomplished winner. From tlacoyas topped with cactus to tacos lined with short rib, be liberal with the salsa for extra punch and power.