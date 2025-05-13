Weekly Crime Recap from the Culver City Police Department

Attempted Murder, Assault, Auto Theft Suspects Arrested

Officers with the Culver City Police Department made several notable arrests during the week of May 1 through May 7 as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and address criminal activity throughout the community.

Identity Theft Arrest – May 1

Police responded to reports of a suspicious individual in the 5400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. The subject was found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, burglary tools, and multiple credit cards issued under different names. Officers arrested the individual on suspicion of identity theft.

Firearm and Traffic Violations – May 2

On May 2, officers conducted a traffic stop at Culver Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard after observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver was found to be unlicensed and in possession of a loaded firearm concealed inside the vehicle. The individual was taken into custody.

Gang-Related Firearm Possession – May 2

Later that same day, police stopped a known gang member on active parole near La Cienega Boulevard and Blackwelder Street. A loaded firearm was discovered during the encounter. The suspect was arrested for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and violating parole.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered – May 2

In a separate incident, a vehicle reported stolen was located near Sepulveda Boulevard and Green Valley Circle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – May 3

Two separate assaults involving rocks as weapons occurred in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Hetzler Road. Officers quickly responded and located a suspect who was positively identified by witnesses. The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Felony Warrant and Stolen Motorcycle – May 5

On the 3800 block of Albright Avenue, officers stopped a motorcyclist who was found to have an outstanding felony warrant. The individual was also in possession of methamphetamine and was riding an unreported stolen motorcycle. The suspect was arrested for grand theft auto and drug possession.

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested – May 6

Officers located a vehicle linked to an ongoing attempted murder investigation on Sepulveda Boulevard. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted, resulting in the arrest of the driver, who was the named suspect in the case.

The Culver City Police Department reminds residents that community awareness is a vital component of public safety. Authorities encourage individuals to report any suspicious activity — early reporting enables swift response and helps maintain a safer city for all.