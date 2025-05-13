May 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Investigating Fatal Westchester Crash That Killed Teen Driver After High-Speed Pursuit

South Traffic Division Detectives Examining the Events Leading up to a Deadly Collision

Detectives are looking into a deadly early morning crash in Westchester that left a teenage driver dead and sent three others to the hospital following a high-speed incident that began as a suspected DUI traffic stop.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on March 28, after LAPD officers from the Southwest Division tried to pull over a burgundy SUV. Police say the vehicle, which was carrying three people, sped off. Officers called off the pursuit shortly afterward due to safety concerns.

Minutes later, the SUV was reportedly heading west on Century Boulevard when it ran a red light at Sepulveda Boulevard and slammed into a compact Honda sedan traveling southbound. The SUV lost control and crashed into a traffic pole, the Honda sedan collided with a K-rail from the force of the collision.  

The Pacific Traffic Division released footage of the pursuit. Please be advised that the footage is graphic and could be disturbing to some viewers. 

The teen driver died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. His name has not been released, pending confirmation and notification of family by the county medical examiner’s office.

Two passengers, identified as a 19-year-old from Los Angeles and a 22-year-old from Hawthorne, ran from the wreckage but were caught nearby by airport police. Both were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. One of the occupants was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The sedan’s driver was also injured and is recovering.

LAPD’s Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team responded to process the scene. Investigators from the South Traffic Division interviewed the SUV’s surviving occupants, who are cooperating with the inquiry.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw the crash or has additional information to contact Detective Gerald Chavarria at 213-924-3621. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the LAPD’s website or the P3 Tips mobile app.

