Judge Reduces Menendez Brothers’ Life Terms, Citing Sincere Rehabilitation

Photo: Youtube

Menendez Brothers Express Remorse as Judge Grants Path to Parole

More than three decades after they were imprisoned for the killing of their parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez have been resentenced to terms that make them eligible for parole, a Los Angeles judge ruled Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic reduced the brothers’ sentences from life without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life, following a full day of testimony and support from prison staff. Jesic stated that he was moved to grant the request of the brothers after receiving a letter from a prison official who supported the resentencing, which was something that had never happened before in his 25 years as a judge. 

The decision aligns with California’s youthful offender law, which allows inmates convicted under the age of 26 to seek parole after serving a lengthy portion of their sentence because youthful offenders committed their crimes before their brains were still in the adolescent stage and have not fully matured to adulthood. Youthful offenders lack the impulse control, the ability to make decisions with a full understanding of the consequences, and are more susceptible to outside influences like trauma or peer pressure. 

Judge Jesic’s decision is one that Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman had argued vehemently against since taking office. He even fired the two assistant district attorneys who wrote the original resentencing motion and withdrew it. 

The former Los Angeles County prosecutor who recommended resentencing for Lyle and Erik Menendez said Tuesday’s ruling confirms the validity of his original proposal. Deputy District Attorney Brock Lunsford, who submitted the recommendation in October 2024, called the court’s decision a triumph of legal integrity over political pressure.

“While [Nancy Theberge and I] paid for it with our jobs, I’m still grateful to see the rule of law prevail over politics today,” Lunsford said in a statement following the resentencing. 

During the hearing, both brothers appeared via videolink and spoke frankly about the crime and admitted their fault. Lyle Menendez said, “I take full responsibility. I killed my parents. I made the choice to kill my mom and dad in their own home. I made the choice to make a mockery of the justice system. I offer no excuse and I don’t blame my parents,” he said. Even after I killed him, I still heard his voice. I’m deeply ashamed for what I did.”

Erik Menendez said, “I fired all five rounds at my parents and went back to reload. I lied to police. I lied to my family. I’m truly sorry,” Both brothers also apologized to their family for the crime. 

Jesic’s ruling does not guarantee the brothers’ release. The California parole board will determine whether they should be freed after serving more than 35 years for the high-profile murders.

A parole board hearing is already scheduled for the brothers on June 13, 2025. Once the parole board makes a decision, Governor Gavin Newsom will review the ruling. It can take 150 days after a hearing for the final decision to be made. 

Additionally, there is a pending plea for clemency from Governor Newsom from the Menendez brothers and their legal team, which could free the brothers should the parole board hearing fail.

