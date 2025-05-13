Governor Newsom Unveils Homelessness Policy Model, Offers Billions to Spur Local Solutions

$3.3 Billion in Prop 1 Funds Released Alongside Governor’s Model Ordinance

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a model ordinance Tuesday designed to guide California cities and counties in addressing hazardous homeless encampments, part of a broader initiative to combat the state’s homelessness crisis through local action and enhanced accountability.

The new ordinance follows a 2024 executive order by the governor, which urged local jurisdictions to swiftly respond to encampments using available state and local resources. It also coincides with the release of $3.3 billion in Proposition 1 funding, approved by voters to expand behavioral health housing and treatment options across the state.

City Council District 11 Councilwoman Traci Park said, via a social media statement, “Allowing people to do whatever they want, wherever they want, for as long as they want is ruining our entire City. LA needs to stop taking NO for an answer, especially when street campers refuse the interventions we offer.”

Newsom called on municipal governments to adopt and implement policies without delay, pointing to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affirmed state authority to regulate public encampments. “There’s nothing compassionate about letting people die on the streets, “ said Newsom in the press statement, “The time for inaction is over. There are no more excuses.”

The model ordinance outlines several key provisions that jurisdictions may adapt to local needs, including:

Banning encampments that block sidewalks or other rights of way.



Prohibiting long-term camping in a single location.



Requiring outreach to offer shelter and services before clearing an encampment, with at least 48 hours’ notice and storage of personal belongings.



According to the governor’s office, the ordinance builds on a state-led approach that has cleared over 16,000 encampments and removed nearly 312,000 cubic yards of debris since mid-2021. The effort is part of a larger $27 billion investment under Newsom’s administration to address homelessness, which includes increased funding, stricter accountability, and new housing and care initiatives.



The governor’s office emphasized the need for communities to balance public safety, sanitation, and compassion while navigating the complexities of homelessness. To promote transparency, the state launched an accountability portal at accountability.ca.gov, where residents can track their local governments’ progress on housing and behavioral health solutions.