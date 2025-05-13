May 13, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Getty Center Extends Hours and Launches Summer Lineup With Music, Pride Exhibits

Photo Credit: Cassia Davis for the J. Paul Getty Trust

Museum Gets a Vibrant Summer Makeover With LGBTQ+ Exhibits, and Live Music

Beginning June 17, 2025, the Getty Center will introduce new extended hours, giving visitors more time to explore exhibitions, attend events, and enjoy the campus well into the evening. The updated schedule marks a significant expansion in public access and coincides with the museum’s summer programs and Pride Month celebrations.

Under the new schedule, the Getty will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays. On Saturdays, closing time will be extended to 9 p.m., with free parking offered after 6 p.m. The museum will also debut a new outdoor cocktail program near the arrival plaza, offering a casual space to enjoy drinks as the sun sets.

Timed-entry reservations will still be required for all general admission and events, and entry remains free.

Photo Credit: Cassia Davis for the J. Paul Getty Trust

Getty’s signature free summer concert series, Off the 405, will return with Saturday evening performances in the museum’s courtyard. The lineup includes:

  • SML on May 31
  • Mabe Fratti on June 14
  • Madi Diaz on July 12
  • Empress Of on July 26
  • Emile Mosseri on August 23

Advance ticket reservations for each concert will be available through the Getty’s website.

Alongside its musical offerings, the Getty will spotlight LGBTQ+ artists and stories throughout June. The exhibitions $3 Bill: Evidence of Queer Lives opens June 10, followed by Queer Lens: A History of Photography on June 17. 

Photo Credit: Cassia Davis for the J. Paul Getty Trust

The Pride Pop-up Shop, opening June 3 in the Entrance Hall, celebrates Pride, visibility, and self-expression through bold, rainbow-inspired merchandise celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility and self-expression. Products will also be available online starting June 2, featuring Getty’s newly designed Pride logo.

In addition to its Pride programming, the Getty Center will unveil several major exhibitions throughout the summer:

