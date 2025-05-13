Five Injured, Including Child, in Fiery South LA Crash Following LAPD Pursuit

Brief Police Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Collision, Woman in Critical Condition

At least five people were injured, including a child and a woman in critical condition, after a collision involving a police pursuit ended in a fiery wreck in South Los Angeles on Monday night.

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities said the incident began with an LAPD pursuit of a suspect wanted for DUI. The chase ended in a multi-vehicle collision that sparked a fire, engulfing at least one police cruiser and other vehicles at the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find multiple people injured, including a 12-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman who had been trapped inside a red sedan. Emergency crews worked to extricate both victims, with the woman reported in critical condition. Two other occupants from a different vehicle managed to escape before flames consumed the car, LAFD officials said.

LAPD officials confirmed the pursuit was brief and ended when the police vehicle collided with a third-party car at Crenshaw Boulevard and Vernon Avenue. The suspect or suspects had fled the scene before officers or emergency personnel arrived. No description has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Firefighters and paramedics transported the injured to local hospitals for treatment. The full extent of injuries among the five victims has not been disclosed. As of 9:30 p.m., the suspects were still at large.