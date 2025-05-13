Culver City to Host Booze-Free Bash as Part of Nationwide Sober Celebration on Wednesday

“Vibes After Five” and Curious Elixirs Team Up for Alcohol-Free Cocktails, Music, and Games

A unique twist on the traditional happy hour is coming to Culver City this week as the city’s popular Vibes After Five series partners with Curious Elixirs to host The Great Curious Cocktail Party, a coast-to-coast celebration of sober socializing.

Taking place on Wednesday, May 14, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Stealth Building at 3528 Hayden Avenue, the free, public event is part of a larger initiative bringing together 100 cities for simultaneous alcohol-free parties. No RSVP is required.

Curious Elixirs, a leader in the non-alcoholic cocktail movement, is behind the national effort, now in its third year, and is aimed at redefining how Americans gather, unwind, and celebrate without the need for alcohol. The Culver City edition promises golden hour ambiance, booze-free cocktails, and music, all in a striking architectural setting in the Hayden Tract.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary zero-proof cocktails crafted by Curious Elixirs in collaboration with Burden of Proof, groove to a live DJ set from KCRW’s Novena Carmel, and take part in classic lawn games like cornhole and giant Jenga. Food will be available for purchase from Windsor Hills Pizza.

Organizers say the event welcomes everyone, from the sober-curious to those fully alcohol-free, or anyone simply seeking a fun, relaxed alternative to the typical after-work scene.