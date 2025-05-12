May 13, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ten Hospitalized in Listeria Outbreak Linked to Los Angeles Company’s Ready-to-Eat Foods

FDA: Contaminated Sandwiches, Snacks Sold in California, Produced in LA

Federal health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections tied to Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products manufactured by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC, a San Fernando, California-based food supplier.

According to a joint statement released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ten individuals have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak. The agency reports that as of May 9, 2025, those infected reside in two states. No fatalities have been reported to date.

Investigators initially began looking into the cluster in 2024, but were unable to pinpoint a definitive source. The case was reopened in April 2025 after routine environmental sampling during an FDA inspection identified Listeria at Fresh & Ready Foods’ production facility. Subsequent whole genome sequencing confirmed the strain matched the one linked to the recent illnesses.

CDC interviews revealed that all six individuals for whom detailed food history was available had consumed food before falling ill at locations later identified to have served Fresh & Ready Foods’ products. At least three facilities confirmed serving the affected items.

In response, Fresh & Ready Foods LLC voluntarily recalled a wide variety of its RTE products, including sandwiches and snack items, with “Use By” dates ranging from April 22 to May 19, 2025. The affected products were distributed between April 18 and April 28 across Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington. They were sold at retail stores and served in public venues such as hospitals, convenience stores, airports, hotels, and on airlines.

Recalled brand names include:

  • Fresh & Ready Foods
  • City Point Market Fresh Food to Go
  • Fresh Take Crave Away

FDA officials say the investigation remains active and further updates will be provided as more details become available. Consumers are advised to check product labels and discard any affected items.

