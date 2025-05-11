May 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Slash Price on Beverly Hills Megamansion

Celebrity Couple’s Former Estate Hits the Market Again at $59.95 Million

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have lowered the price of their former Beverly Hills estate, relisting it this week for $59.95 million, as reported by TMZ. This is an $8 million drop from its original asking price last summer and less than the couple paid for it in 2023.

Perched on a five-acre promontory in the gated Crestview Manor enclave, the 38,000-square-foot mansion was purchased by the couple just under a year ago for approximately $61 million. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Affleck, 52, pushed for the price reduction, though the reason Lopez, 55, agreed remains unclear.

The estate, which was rebuilt and expanded shortly before their purchase, includes 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a sprawling suite of amenities, including a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, an indoor sports complex with a boxing ring and basketball court, a 12-car garage, and a zero-edge pool with mountain views.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in 2022 and filed for divorce two years later. They listed the property in July 2024, amid rising speculation about their separation. The pair finalized their divorce settlement in January 2025, with neither party receiving spousal support.

High insurance premiums, estimated at around $500,000 annually, have reportedly dampened buyer enthusiasm. Still, Crestview Manor remains one of the most exclusive offerings in Beverly Hills, just minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel and Van Nuys private airport.

The property is listed with Santiago Arana of The Agency.

