Dump Truck Plows Into Historic Music Club, Disrupts Sunset Boulevard Commute

Traffic Snarled and Power Out After a Truck Crash on the Sunset Strip

Traffic came to a standstill on Sunset Boulevard Friday afternoon after a dump truck collided with the rear of historic music venue Whisky a Go Go, causing structural damage and triggering localized power outages in West Hollywood.

The incident occurred near Sunset and Clark Street shortly before 3:00 p.m., according to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department. The impact damaged the 102-year-old nightclub and knocked out power in surrounding areas. Two cars were smashed in the iconic Rock and Roll club’s parking lot.

Nearby, a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was also found crashed into a fence, though officials have yet to confirm whether it was involved in the same incident or struck afterward. The cause of the crash is under active investigation.

Clark Street is currently closed north of Sunset Boulevard, and drivers are advised to steer clear of the area until further notice.

No injuries have been reported. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation and coordinating with emergency responders and utility crews.