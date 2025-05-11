Cheviot Hills Kidnapping: Armed Intruders Seize Resident, Dump Victim 20 Miles Away

LAPD Seeks Suspects in Armed Home Invasion and Kidnapping

Cheviot Hills was the scene of a kidnapping that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday when a West Los Angeles resident was forcibly taken from his Cheviot Hills home during a reported armed home invasion, according to multiple media reports.

According to neighbors, the family had only moved in ten days before the robbery, as reported by KCAL 9.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched around 3:25 a.m. to the 9800 block of Vicar Street after reports of multiple masked suspects breaking into the residence. Authorities believe the armed group, described as four Hispanic men, entered the home around 1:30 a.m. and abducted the victim as they fled the scene.

Roughly two hours later and more than 20 miles away, the victim was located unharmed at a Circle K gas station in the 2100 block of Verdugo Boulevard in Montrose, a neighborhood in Glendale. LAPD officials say the man was released by the suspects and sought help from a gas station clerk to contact 911.

No injuries were reported, and officials have not confirmed whether anything was stolen from the home. A crime broadcast was issued following the abduction, and investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspects.