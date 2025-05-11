Century City Office Tower Nears Full Occupancy With New Lease by Artists First

Talent Agency Relocates to a Newly Revamped Century City Tower

Talent management and production firm Artists First has signed a lease for nearly 23,000 square feet at Irvine Company’s 2121 Avenue of the Stars in Century City

The company plans to relocate from 1999 Avenue of the Stars, a neighboring 37-story building owned by JMB Realty. It is unclear whether the move represents an expansion or a reduction in office space. Financial terms and the duration of the lease were not disclosed.

The 34-story tower at 2121 Avenue of the Stars, often referred to as a “trophy” office building, is currently 94 percent leased, according to occupancy figures from late March. Artists First will join a roster of tenants that includes law firms such as Kohanchi Law, Hekmat Law Group, and Baer Trager, as well as financial and professional services firms including Goldman Sachs, Armanino, and digital marketing agency Aellē.

Irvine Company, which has doubled down on its strategy of attracting tenants to premium spaces, completed a sweeping renovation of the building in 2023. That reinvestment is part of a broader portfolio upgrade that saw more than $538 million spent last year across multiple properties.