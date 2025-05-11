May 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Century City Office Tower Nears Full Occupancy With New Lease by Artists First

Photo: Official

Talent Agency Relocates to a Newly Revamped Century City Tower

Talent management and production firm Artists First has signed a lease for nearly 23,000 square feet at Irvine Company’s 2121 Avenue of the Stars in Century City

The company plans to relocate from 1999 Avenue of the Stars, a neighboring 37-story building owned by JMB Realty. It is unclear whether the move represents an expansion or a reduction in office space. Financial terms and the duration of the lease were not disclosed.

The 34-story tower at 2121 Avenue of the Stars, often referred to as a “trophy” office building, is currently 94 percent leased, according to occupancy figures from late March. Artists First will join a roster of tenants that includes law firms such as Kohanchi Law, Hekmat Law Group, and Baer Trager, as well as financial and professional services firms including Goldman Sachs, Armanino, and digital marketing agency Aellē.

Irvine Company, which has doubled down on its strategy of attracting tenants to premium spaces, completed a sweeping renovation of the building in 2023. That reinvestment is part of a broader portfolio upgrade that saw more than $538 million spent last year across multiple properties.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Coaches that led Saint Monica Preparatory’s Mariner sports teams to win league and division titles are offering opportunities for the...

Photo: YouTube
News

Cheviot Hills Kidnapping: Armed Intruders Seize Resident, Dump Victim 20 Miles Away

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

LAPD Seeks Suspects in Armed Home Invasion and Kidnapping Cheviot Hills was the scene of a kidnapping that unfolded in...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Slash Price on Beverly Hills Megamansion

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Celebrity Couple’s Former Estate Hits the Market Again at $59.95 Million Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have lowered the price...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Luxury Home Market Booms as Petra Ecclestone Lists $41.95M Estate

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Formula One Heiress’ Home Hits the Market After Fires Impact Local Community Petra Ecclestone and Sam Palmer have listed their...

Photo: LASD
News

Dump Truck Plows Into Historic Music Club, Disrupts Sunset Boulevard Commute

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Traffic Snarled and Power Out After a Truck Crash on the Sunset Strip  Traffic came to a standstill on Sunset...

Photo: Official
News

Laughter Heals: Sober & Standing (Up!) Returns to El Rey Theatre for Mental Health Month

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Comedians in Recovery Take the Stage to Raise Funds for Phoenix House California Laughter will once again echo through the...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors with a World-Class Brew

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...

Photo Credit: ArtsUP! LA
Entertainment, News

World Premiere of ‘The Enemy of Oz’ Spotlights Blind Performers and Powerful Themes

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

ArtsUP! LA Debuts Visually Impaired Cast in Powerful Oz-Inspired Performance In a dynamic reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s iconic universe,...

Photo: BHPD Facebook
News

LAPD and BHPD Alert Public to Rise in Distraction Thefts Targeting Elderly Across Los Angeles

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Suspects Using Sleight-of-Hand and Fake Jewelry to Rob Unsuspecting Seniors Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Police Departments are sounding the...

Photo Credit: Culver City
News

Downtown Culver City to Host 21st Annual Classic Car Show on May 10

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Community Event to Benefit Local Nonprofit Organizations  Hundreds of vintage and customized vehicles will roll into Downtown Culver City on...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

DA Files Felony Stalking Charges After Bel-Air Gate Crash at Jennifer Aniston’s Home

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Judge Orders Mental Evaluation for Man Who Drove Into the Actress’ Property Criminal charges have been filed against a Mississippi...
News

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of...
News, Video

(Video) Petitgrain Boulangerie’s Party For Its One Year Anniversary

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

We got the gifts with a DJ, free cookies, croissants and affogatos. Congratulations to the co-owners Clémence de Lutz and...
News, Video

(Video) Socalo’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Co-Owner Susan Feniger Offers Diners Chapulines While Co-Owner Mary Sue Milliken works behind the scenes. Chef Makes Tlayudas on the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR