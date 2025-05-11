Brentwood Luxury Home Market Booms as Petra Ecclestone Lists $41.95M Estate

Formula One Heiress’ Home Hits the Market After Fires Impact Local Community

Petra Ecclestone and Sam Palmer have listed their Brentwood Park estate for $41.95 million, just four months after wildfires swept through Los Angeles and came close to threatening the property.

The English couple, who bought the home in 2023 for $30.5 million, renovated the residence extensively before being forced to evacuate during the January fires. Though the house was spared, the blaze devastated parts of nearby Pacific Palisades, destroying their children’s schools and prompting a temporary move to the Beverly Hills Hotel before they relocated to London.

The 13,500-square-foot home, known as Two Fifty South, sits on over half an acre of gated, flat land and was redesigned in 2024 by Ecclestone and Palmer. The three-story estate includes seven bedrooms, Roman plaster walls, a chef’s kitchen with a secondary prep area, formal dining for 20, and amenities such as a gym, steam room, home theater, and golf simulator. A dedicated staff wing, 12-car garage, and private security suite are also part of the layout.

Outdoor highlights include a soccer pitch, plunge pools, a treehouse, and California native landscaping, have all been added with the couple’s four children in mind. The property also features a terrace off the primary suite and a carriage-style motor court.

Palmer, a luxury real estate agent, acknowledged the wildfires played a role in their decision to sell but said the choice was part of a broader pattern. “We’ve kind of got the itch again to do the next one,” he said, referencing their track record of buying, renovating, and selling high-end properties. In 2019, Ecclestone sold The Manor in Holmby Hills for $120 million. In 2022, the couple sold another Brentwood home to NBA star Russell Westbrook for $33.5 million.

Ecclestone recalled the difficulty of evacuating the area during the January fires, sharing how she abandoned her car in traffic with the children and walked to Will Rogers State Beach, where Palmer picked them up. “It was really sad to see what happened to our local community,” she said.

Despite the devastation, the Brentwood market has rebounded quickly. Real estate records show 13 homes sold for $10 million or more in Brentwood in the three months ending May 1, up from just five during the same period in 2024.

Sam Palmer and Blair Chang of The Agency hold the listing.