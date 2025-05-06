Whistleblower Claims Accuse LAHSA Chief of Misconduct, Data Suppression

Inside Safe Data Allegedly Withheld to Protect Mayor’s Image

Los Angeles’ top homeless services official is facing serious allegations of misconduct following claims by two former high-ranking employees who say they were terminated in retaliation for reporting unethical behavior, as reported by the LAist.

Newly revealed legal documents acquired by the LAist, accuse Va Lecia Adams Kellum, the chief executive of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), of hiring unqualified associates from her previous workplace, instructing staff to delete official records, and attempting to mislead city officials by suppressing data related to Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe initiative. The allegations surfaced in whistleblower claims filed by Kristina Dixon, former chief financial officer, and Emily Vaughn Henry, former head of IT and data operations.

The two former executives received an $800,000 settlement to avoid litigation, an amount that, according to a recent audit, could fund shelter services for roughly 40 unhoused individuals for a year.

The claim letters outline several serious charges. Adams Kellum allegedly removed experienced LAHSA personnel to bring in former colleagues and friends, some of whom were described as unqualified for their new high-salaried roles. One such employee reportedly used a personal cell phone for official communications, violating LAHSA’s internal policy.

Further, the complaints state that Adams Kellum directed staff to delete two official emails from her government account to protect a sender who had violated city communication rules by using a personal email for public business. Public records attorneys have questioned the redaction of the sender’s identity by LAHSA attorneys, suggesting it may be unlawful.

Inside Safe data was also allegedly manipulated. According to the claim, Adams Kellum instructed staff to withhold accurate data from the Los Angeles City Council to prevent negative reflections on Mayor Bass. Vaughn Henry claims she faced retaliation after refusing to obscure the actual number of clients served by the program.

Allegations extend beyond the office. The filings accuse Adams Kellum of behaving unethically at a conference in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Details were reported to LAHSA’s human resources department, but were later redacted from public documents. The letters state she retaliated against Vaughn Henry for reporting the behavior.

Additionally, Adams Kellum is accused of trying to use public funds for an open bar at LAHSA’s holiday party and, when told it was illegal, suggested a vendor sponsor the alcohol. When informed that it would constitute a conflict of interest, she allegedly became upset again.

According to the claim, LAHSA failed to initiate an independent investigation into these allegations, despite a policy requiring one. The whistleblowers warned that a public lawsuit would bring further scrutiny and testimony, prompting LAHSA to settle the claims before legal proceedings began.

City and county officials have not publicly commented on the settlement or the allegations.