Search Underway for Missing Man Last Seen in West Hollywood

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Disappearance of Local Man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a 30-year-old man last seen in West Hollywood earlier this month.

Leonid Olegovich Senderovich was last spotted around 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, near the 7000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to LASD. His family has expressed concern for his safety and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Senderovich is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds. He has short brown hair, green eyes, and a full beard. Authorities noted that he has several tattoos, including a lion on his right shoulder, the phrase “EST-1994” on his left forearm, and a rose on his left tricep.

He was last seen wearing black and white track pants, a green button-down shirt, and a sleeveless dark blue denim jacket. Investigators believe he may have been heading toward MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, near 2230 West 6th Street.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Detail is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the unit directly at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.