May 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Former Security Guard Charged With Murder in Deadly Spartan College Shooting

Photo: YouTube

Inglewood College Tragedy: Gun Violence Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured

Jesse Figueroa, a former security guard, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting and killing a dean and injuring another employee at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on May 2, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Figueroa, 40, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of illegal firearm possession due to prior violent convictions. Gun use enhancements have also been filed, carrying an additional penalty of 25 years to life for each offense.

Dr. Cameisha Clark, newly appointed as dean of Spartan College, succumbed to her injuries, and her family released a statement which said, “Her leadership, integrity, and deep sense of purpose helped shape the futures of countless students. She believed in the potential of others even when they could not yet see it in themselves.”

Figueroa is accused of using a handgun during the attack, which claimed the life of a college dean and left another staff member wounded. The charges allege he used the weapon to cause great bodily harm or death.

In a statement, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, “This horrific act of gun violence has shaken Spartan College and our entire community. We will file all appropriate gun enhancements in this case and send a clear message to criminals that violence will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County.”

The case, investigated by the Inglewood Police Department, is being prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Inglewood Area Office. Arraignment was scheduled for Thursday in Department 5 of the Inglewood Courthouse, where prosecutors recommended that Figueroa be held without bail.

If convicted as charged, he faces a potential sentence of life in state prison.

in News
